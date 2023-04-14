Home News D1 Lonato / D18 (late match): Asko in show of force against Semassi
D1 Lonato / D18 (late match): Asko in show of force against Semassi

The late match of the 18th day of the D1-LONATO between Semassi and ASKO was played this Wednesday. At the end of this meeting it was the Kondonas who won 2 goals to 0.

Asko de Kara took advantage of the update of the 18th day of the D1-LONATO to increase his lead to 4 points over his immediate pursuer ASCK. Indeed Kondonas and Semons clashed this Wednesday at the municipal stadium of Sokodé for the account of the late match of the 18th day. A meeting which turned to the advantage of the yellow and black Kozah 2 goals to 0. Tchakeï Moucheri opened the scoring in the 76th minute. 4 minutes later, Yéré Justin brought the score to 2. A great victory for the three-time Togo champion who brought his counter to 49 points.

