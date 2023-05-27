D1 Lonato J28/ Summary, scorer results and ranking

Asko maintains the suspense to validate his fourth title in a row as Togolese champion but his eternal runner-up Asck is firmly in his place. Kakadl, Entente II and Gomido ensure their maintenance in the elite division while As Togo port and Anges de Notsè will continue the fight for maintenance until the last day of the season. This is indicated by the championship scoreboard at the end of the 28th day.

Chapter 28 of the D1 Lonato played on Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 May 2023, did not allow Asko de Kara to validate their title of Togolese champion for the fourth consecutive time. Undefeated so far, the Kondonas could not beat As Togo port which is in a fierce fight for maintenance. Against the Dockers, Asko was held in check 1 goal everywhere.

L’Asck on the other hand, in the absence of the title of champion, is guaranteed to finish second in the standings. The eternal dolphin dominated Sémassi for whom nothing has been going well for a few days on the smallest of marks 1-0. The other Sokodé club, Unisport, also beat As Binah de Pagouda 1-0.

Gomido from Kpalimé, Entente II from Lomé and Kakadl from Doufelgou saved their skins. Nothing more can happen to them in terms of relegation. For this 28th day, Gomido did not have pity on Anges de Notsè beating a goal to nil. Kakadl for his part shared the points with Espoir de Zio 0 goals everywhere. There was also a sharing of points between Entente II and Sara FC de Bafilo 1-1.

Gbohloé-Su at home was almost surprised by Dyto from Lomé. The two teams tied the game with 1 goal everywhere. With this draw combined with the victory of Asck, the soldiers can say goodbye to the second place they have been coveting for a while.

Tambo de Datcha has caused a sensation in recent days. The club is marching on its opponents at the end of the season. After Entente II, it was As OTR who was martyred on Wednesday at the Kégué stadium by the spicy arrows 2 goals to 0.

The cages were violated only 11 times on behalf of this day of the championship. The average is more than one goal per game. The most goals came from the As OTR #Tambo encounter. There are four wins including two away and four draws.

Yéré Justin of Asko widens the gap at the head of the scorers. He is now at 15 goals. Germain Napo Sonhaye of Dyto comes second with 12 goals. He is followed by Richmond Owussu of Tambo and Ouattara Abdoul Moutalabou of Asko with 11 goals each. Akoro Bilali from Asck and Akpaho Marius from Gbohloé-Su are 10 goals away. Abdoul Malick Amidou of the Angels and Tchagandi Zourkanéni of Sara FC remain at 9 goals.

Results and scorers

Asck 1(80′ Kokouvi Amékoudji) # 0 See me

As OTR 0 # 2(59′ Kwaku Amarboro; 80′ Madou Coulibaly) Vs Tambo

Entered 0 # 1(2′ Ouro-Gafo Soulemane) Gomido

Unisport 1 (10′ Fadel Kouma) # 0 As Binah

FC Espoir 0 # 0 Kakadl

Gbohloe-Su 1(27′ Bilal Salami) #1(8′ Emmanuel Kpatai) Dyto

Sara FC 1(63′ Tchagandi Zourkanéni) # 1(15′ Honoré Kpégba) Entente II

Togo scored the first goal of the match. 1 (15′ Yéré Justin) Asko

Ranking

1- A LOT 64pts+29

2- ASCK 58pts+25

3- Dyto 49pts+15

4- AS OTR 42pts+9

5- Gbohloe-su 40pts+5

6- Semassi 38 pts+4

7- AS Binah 37pts+4

8- Tambo FC 36pts-2

09- Unisport 35 pts-8

10- Hope FC 33pts -4

11- Gomido 32pts-4

12- Entente II 31pts- 9

13- Kakadl 31 pts -12

14- AS Togo Port 25pts-10

15- Anges FC 22pts-16

16- Sara FC 19pts-22