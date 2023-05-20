Do you need help with mental health? Contact these lines in Valledupar and Cesar

Through its social networks, the Government of Cesar made the 125 vital helpline available to the community in general to provide psychological support to people who suffer from mental illnesses or disorders that have an impact on their moods, thoughts , feelings and behaviors.

“If you are going through any of these moments, do not hesitate to call our vital line 125”, reads the trill published on Twitter, accompanied by a video in which he recreates a case of anxiety in a young man, who, unable to find help in his close social circle, contacts the lifeline where they provide him with support.

Citizens will receive information on the routes established for timely and adequate mental health care through the Departmental Health Secretariat.

MENTAL HEALTH DISEASES

There are various types of mental disorders or illnesses such as anxiety, depression, bipolar and mood disorder, eating disorders, eating disorder, stress disorder, and psychotic disorders including schizophrenia.

If you suffer any of these, do not hesitate to contact the Vital Line 125, which is available 24 hours a day.