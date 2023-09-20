Rubiales resigns

The head of the Spanish Football Association, Luis Rubiales. (imago images / ZUMA Wire / AFP)

The scandal happened during the Spanish footballers’ award ceremony. Spain won the World Cup. Rubiales held Jennifer Hermoso’s head with both hands and kissed her on the mouth.

This caused a lot of criticism around the world. Because Hermoso later said: I didn’t want that at all. The German soccer players said: The kiss was not okay. Rubiales disrespected Jennifer Hermoso.

Rubiales didn’t understand the criticism. He said: The kiss wasn’t that bad. He has said for a long time: I will not resign. But the discussion hasn’t stopped. Many politicians have said: Rubiales must resign.

Jennifer Hermoso also reported Luis Rubiales to the police about the kiss. So maybe the case will still go to court.

