Home News Alias ​​“La Sugar”, a dangerous gang member is captured in Ilopango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Alias ​​“La Sugar”, a dangerous gang member is captured in Ilopango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
Alias ​​“La Sugar”, a dangerous gang member is captured in Ilopango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Police captured Jessica Jeanette Noches Vásquez, alias “La Sugar”, a 18S gang member, Tiny Locos Sureños clique, in San Bartolo, Ilopango.

According to the Police Corporation, this woman began to erase the tattoos alluding to the criminal structure to which she belongs, but was unable to escape. He will now be taken to the corresponding courts.

Alias ​​”La Sugar” committed crimes in Altavista, where he terrorized the population and committed criminal acts.

The PNC indicated that it will be prosecuted by illegal groups and will spend decades in jail.

See also  The former convent of Pieve del Grappa has become a marijuana greenhouse

You may also like

How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches,...

Milan stock exchange falls sharply, banks’ sell-off resumes...

Devotion and miracles granted led him to interpret...

FARC dissidents displace ex-combatants

18 million euro loan to Ecopol for international...

Amnesty International demands the immediate release of PPA...

Video: landslide on Vía La Plata

The population data of 15 provinces in the...

US Treasuries are reviewing financial sector exposure to...

Press review of Wednesday March 15, 2023: The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy