Police captured Jessica Jeanette Noches Vásquez, alias “La Sugar”, a 18S gang member, Tiny Locos Sureños clique, in San Bartolo, Ilopango.

According to the Police Corporation, this woman began to erase the tattoos alluding to the criminal structure to which she belongs, but was unable to escape. He will now be taken to the corresponding courts.

Alias ​​”La Sugar” committed crimes in Altavista, where he terrorized the population and committed criminal acts.

The PNC indicated that it will be prosecuted by illegal groups and will spend decades in jail.