Former Health Minister KP Hisham Inamullah’s announcement to quit PTI

Former Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and MPA elected from Lucky Marwat Hisham Inamullah has announced to quit Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Web Desk: Former Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hisham Inamullah said in a press conference in Peshawar that on the dark day of May 9, our martyrs were insulted, their pictures were burnt, statues were pulled down, miscreants hurt the dignity of Pakistan. What is reprehensible and unpardonable in my view.

Hisham Inamullah was elected Member of Provincial Assembly from Lucky Marwat, he was the Provincial Health Minister in the previous regime.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chiniot district president Zulfiqar Ali Shah also announced to quit the party.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah said in a press conference that I had dedicated my full political strength to Tehreek-e-Insaaf, I know that after today I will face a severe reaction, I will be called bad that in difficult times. He will leave the party.

He said that I am ready to pay the price for everything but I am not anti-state, it is not in my blood to be anti-state, I am resigning from the party position and party membership, if this is politics, I will Cannot be a part of such political activities.