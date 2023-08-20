Studying and Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Instructions: Mobilizing Society for Ecological Action

The Whole Society Takes Action—Three Discussions on Studying and Implementing the Spirit of Important Instructions Made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the First National Ecological Day

Hangzhou, August 19, 2023 – The first National Ecological Day has sparked discussions and actions across society, as individuals and communities strive to implement the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping. This collective effort aims to build a beautiful China and create a clean and sustainable world.

Zhejiang, known for its picturesque green waters and lush mountains, has long been a stronghold for the concept that green waters and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains. The province understands the significance of the next five years in constructing a beautiful China and has taken it upon itself to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions. With a strong sense of mission and responsibility, Zhejiang aims to become a model practitioner and active disseminator of the concept.

The construction of a good ecological environment is not only a public product but also a welfare for the people. Over the years, China‘s ecological civilization has undergone historic changes, transitioning from theory to practice. Zhejiang has been at the forefront of this transformation, with numerous beautiful villages, benefiting farmers and bringing smiles to thousands of faces. The achievements in ecological civilization have been made possible by the joint efforts of the general public, who not only benefit from but also contribute to the construction.

To maintain a strategic focus, it is crucial that the concept of green mountains and green waters being golden mountains and silver mountains is disseminated widely. The dissemination of this concept is the starting point for promoting ecological civilization. When the harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature becomes everyone’s common understanding, the entire society will be inspired to actively care for the environment. Zhejiang has continuously strengthened the ecological civilization literacy of its people and ingrained the concept of protecting the environment deeply in their hearts.

The first National Ecological Day serves as an opportunity for Zhejiang to deepen the dissemination of ecological civilization thought and raise awareness throughout society. By promoting the formation of a social atmosphere that advocates for ecological civilization, Zhejiang aims to sow the seeds of ecological civilization and inspire further innovation.

Taking responsibility for environmental protection and actively practicing the concept is essential. It is not enough for a few individuals to work hard while others passively benefit. Ecological civilization is a collective cause, and everyone must participate, build, and enjoy together. The goal is to transform the grand plan of building a beautiful China into a conscious action of every individual. Zhejiang encourages the adoption of a life concept and consumption style that embraces simplicity, moderation, green and low-carbon practices, and promotes green travel, energy conservation, garbage sorting, and other sustainable activities.

The concept that green waters and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains has already created numerous beautiful villages in Zhejiang and ignited a wave of green development. Now, the province strives to become a benchmark for ecological civilization and green development. To achieve its goal of creating a more beautiful China and Zhejiang, every member of society must strive harder, work together and actively promote the concept. By continuing to highlight successful cases and stories that depict the relationship between ecological prosperity and civilization, Zhejiang will write the next chapter in its journey towards sustainability and beauty.

Source: tide news

Author: Commentator of Zhejiang Daily

