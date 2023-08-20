Yunhua Industry Digital Intelligence Service Alliance Launched to Strengthen Yunnan Flower Industry’s Digital Supply Chain

Yunhua Industry Digital Intelligence Service Alliance Established: To Build Yunhua Uplink Digital Intelligence Supply Chain Platform

By Zhao Lihao, Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter

On August 19, at the 7th China-South Asia Expo and the 27th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair (“South Expo”), the “Yunhua Upward Digital Intelligence Development” – Yunhua Industry + E-commerce live broadcast Innovation Forum and Yunhua Uplink Supply Chain Innovation and Development Conference took place. The primary objective of the conference was to foster further collaboration and exchanges in the complete industry chain of Yunnan flowers. Through communication and dialogue, the conference aimed to explore the path of innovation and development for the Yunnan flower industry, enhance the popularity and influence of Yunnan flower brands and products, and inject new energy into the growth of the Yunnan flower industry.

During the event, the Yunhua Industry Digital Intelligence Service Alliance was established by various innovative supply chain companies, in partnership with Yunnan Flowers’ industry chain strategic partner. The alliance’s goal is to construct a cloud flower upstream digital intelligence supply chain platform, dedicated to advancing the digital intelligence development of the entire flower industry chain in Yunnan.

According to reports, the Yunhua Industry Digital Intelligence Service Alliance will prioritize the high-quality development of Yunnan’s flower industry. It will consolidate resources from the entire industry chain, including “seedling raising, planting, pre-cooling, storage and transportation, packaging, design, flower arrangement, distribution, sales, and financial services”, integrating them into a digital intelligence system. Through innovations in the industrial supply chain, the alliance aims to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the flower industry. Additionally, the application of new media, such as e-commerce live broadcasts, will better empower the sales and uplink of Yunhua products, assisting Yunnan in transforming from a large flower industry province to a strong flower industry province.

During the cooperative signing process, the Kunming Municipal Bureau of Commerce and Douyin E-commerce signed a strategic cooperation agreement to promote Yunnan’s flower industry, brand promotion, and product sales. Various enterprises, flower planting bases, and cooperatives also signed a flower planting alliance cooperation agreement. Furthermore, main, branch, and distribution transportation enterprises from provinces and cities throughout China signed a cooperation agreement on the “One Mobile Phone Yunpinhui” Yunhua Forum International Warehousing and Cold Chain Logistics Provider Alliance. Several other strategic cooperation agreements were signed, including those between Yunnan Fudian Bank, Laos NewPay Technology Joint Venture Co., Ltd., Yunnan Haohong Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., and Yunpinhui E-Commerce Co., Ltd. Additionally, purchasing companies from Shanghai, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Shandong, Shanxi, and other provinces and cities signed agreements of intent for flower procurement, with a total signing amount of 101 million yuan.

The establishment of the Yunhua Industry Digital Intelligence Service Alliance and the development of a cloud flower upstream digital intelligence supply chain platform mark significant progress in the advancement of Yunnan’s flower industry. Through collaboration and innovation, Yunnan aims to solidify its position as a leader in the flower industry, both domestically and internationally.

