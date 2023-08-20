Connecting Through Art: The 2023 Contemporary Youth Crossover Installation Art Exhibition Celebrates Friendship and Creativity

Nice! Friends come from afar丨2023 Contemporary Youth Crossover Installation Art Exhibition Held

The Nishan Holy Land Scenic Area was buzzing with excitement as the 2023 Contemporary Youth Crossover Installation Art Exhibition kicked off on August 13th. A collaboration between the National Theater of China and eleven talented young drama creators, this exhibition aims to pay tribute to the pioneers of Shengzhi and showcase the experimental spirit of contemporary young dramatists.

The exhibition features ten unique installation art works, created by directors, screenwriters, and choreographers from diverse backgrounds. Drawing inspiration from Confucian culture, these artists blend their fresh perspectives with the profound foundation and cultural heritage accumulated by the National Theater of China over the years.

Nishan, with its rich history and culture, provides the perfect backdrop for this exhibition. The participating artists have harnessed their creative inspiration and expression techniques to establish a connection with the local area. Through analogies, dialogues, deconstructions, and reflections, they explore the past, present, and future, offering visitors a thought-provoking experience.

One of the notable installations is titled “My Realm,” created by Chen Si and Xie Ke. This artwork uses mirrors to reflect multiple layers of the self. As the semicircular mirrors rotate, viewers are confronted with different angles and changing scenes, symbolizing the eternal process of self-reflection and transformation.

Another intriguing installation is “Friends Come From Afar,” designed by Li Yang. Inspired by the famous quote from “The Analects of Confucius,” this periscope-like installation allows people to observe and communicate with each other in a unique and isolated space. By emphasizing the importance of interpersonal relationships, Li Yang encourages visitors to reflect on the essence and significance of human society.

The installation titled “Rite and Music” by Fu Jin highlights Confucius’ deep admiration for music and its connection to Zhou rituals. This artwork combines auditory and visual experiences, allowing the audience to hear different music from various directions. By showcasing the dialogue between ancient and modern times, Fu Jin explores the social and cultural functions of music.

Wang Keyue’s installation, “Infinite Blue,” embodies the infinite depth and breadth of drama. With a circular design, this artwork offers a view of Confucius’ statue and the theater stage, symbolizing the transcendence of time and space. The use of ultramarine blue color creates a visually striking effect, capturing the spiritual and immaterial resonance between drama and real life.

These installations, along with the others showcased at the exhibition, provide a refreshing visual feast for both the Nishan community and the visiting audience. By combining the talent of young artists with the rich cultural heritage of the National Theater of China, the 2023 Contemporary Youth Crossover Installation Art Exhibition is a testament to the spirit of exploration, innovation, and collaboration in the world of drama.

The exhibition will run until August 27th, giving visitors ample time to immerse themselves in the interactive narratives created by these talented artists. It is an opportunity not to be missed for art enthusiasts and those curious about the intersection between contemporary art and traditional culture.

