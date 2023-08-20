The Spartan Warriors Children’s Competition Challenges Young Warriors in Changchun

The Spartan Warriors Children’s Competition kicks off in Changchun

Xinhua News Agency, Changchun, August 19 (Reporter Zhou Wanpeng) On the 19th, the 2023 Spartan Warriors Children’s Competition kicked off at the Karen Lake Liwang Experimental School in Changchun. Nearly 4,000 young warriors embarked on a grand challenge of surpassing themselves.

This is the first time the Spartan Warriors Kids Tournament is held in the Northeast region. This track is aimed at young warriors aged 4-14, divided into 4-6 years old (3 kilometers, 16 obstacles), 7-9 years old (3.8 kilometers, 20 obstacles) and 10-14 years old (5.4 kilometers, 26 obstacles) in three groups.

Karen Lake Liwang Experimental School, where the event is held, is located on the banks of the beautiful Karen Lake. The natural geographical environment of the campus provides fun and ornamental features for the event. Another big challenge beyond road barriers.

“The obstacles are very interesting, and some are more difficult.” 8-year-old Li Linhe participated in the event for the first time. Although he finally completed all the projects, he was not satisfied with his performance. “I will conduct targeted exercises on my shortcomings, and hope to surpass myself and achieve better results next time.”

According to Niu Gang, the person in charge of the organizer Shengli Family, as an obstacle event popular all over the world, the Spartan Warriors Kids Race has been loved by parents and children since it entered China in 2017. “Children walk into nature by challenging obstacles, enjoy the fun of challenging themselves, and gain a healthy body and a positive attitude.” He said.

