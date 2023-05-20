Potters in Saxony sound the alarm because of problems with young people

Since Ulrike Rost has been running her pottery workshop in a four-sided courtyard in the Markranstadt district of Schkölen for 26 years. Pottery is made in the basement, and in the attic you can fill the ceramic cup with a delicious cup of tea and enjoy it the offer of other artists from the region browse. Ulrike Rost learned her craft in the traditional way, traveled around and finally did her master’s degree. But although existing trainees are in line with her, she has not been able to offer any training for years.
Alarming situation
“We have only three vocational schools and only three apprentices in Germany this year. That is really alarming and the death of the craft and it is after all one of the oldest trades in the world,” explained Ulrike Rost in an interview with MDR SACHSEN about the current supply situation at schools for pottery crafts interested parties are becoming more and more and it hurts her soul because she doesn’t know where to send the people, she reported further.
We have a good future, but it has to be paired with a good education.
Businesses need support
It is impossible for smaller companies like hers to manage the training. In addition to wages, rent and ancillary costs also have to be paid. Energy and material costs in particular have risen drastically recently. Ulrike Rost would like support here so that she can continue to introduce young people to her craft in the future. According to Rost, the companies must be given the opportunity to offer and support high-quality training. “That’s not the case at the moment,” she says.