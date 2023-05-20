Potters in Saxony sound the alarm because of problems with young people

Since Ulrike Rost has been running her pottery workshop in a four-sided courtyard in the Markranstadt district of Schkölen for 26 years. Pottery is made in the basement, and in the attic you can fill the ceramic cup with a delicious cup of tea and enjoy it the offer of other artists from the region browse. Ulrike Rost learned her craft in the traditional way, traveled around and finally did her master’s degree. But although existing trainees are in line with her, she has not been able to offer any training for years.

Alarming situation

“We have only three vocational schools and only three apprentices in Germany this year. That is really alarming and the death of the craft and it is after all one of the oldest trades in the world,” explained Ulrike Rost in an interview with MDR SACHSEN about the current supply situation at schools for pottery crafts interested parties are becoming more and more and it hurts her soul because she doesn’t know where to send the people, she reported further.

We have a good future, but it has to be paired with a good education.

Ulrike Rost

master craftswoman





Businesses need support