A contemporary art exhibition with more than 130 artists will be open from next March 15.

This is the fifth version of Expolatina de arte Colombia virtual, which seeks to promote new Latin American talents on the international stage.

The event, organized by the cultural manager and visual artist Jorge Enrique Londoño Ramírez, was born in person in 2018 in the city of Cartago, Valle del Cauca, but, with the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic, it became virtual, expanding thus its scope and arousing interest in the European public.

“The purpose is to make painters visible, to make them known, because, in addition, we take them by the hand so that they can participate in different exhibitions in Europe,” said Londoño, who is also coordinator for Latin America of the Salerno Biennale of Contemporary Art. Italy.

Thanks to this link, the president and founder of Expolatina de arte Colombia said that there is an artistic protocol agreement for Latin American painters and sculptors to participate in exhibitions in Italy.

Countries

In the 2023 version of Expolatina, artists from Greece, Germany, Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Ecuador, Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, Azerbaijan, Haiti, the United States, Puerto Rico, Morocco and, of course, Colombia participate .

This year, the exhibition has the participation of more than 130 artists from different countries, including the winner of the Cali Biennial of Contemporary Art, Alfredo Saldarriaga, whose works illustrate this article.

In a modern 3D platform, which simulates a large museum, those who enter this virtual exhibition can take a tour full of color, shapes and a lot of art.

Each of the participating artists exhibits 10 free-themed works in different categories.

