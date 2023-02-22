“We have a regularly stipulated contract, we are waiting for the final sentence”. She told it to ilFattoQuotidiano.it Flavio Rodapresident of the The tribelast October 11, al Armani Theater. In the meantime, however, on the “uniform affair” came first judgment. The Court of Milan, seventh civil section, condemnation the Italian Winter Sports Federation to “fulfill the contract of supply and sponsorship” concluded with BasicItalia. Translated: FederSci, its workers and, above all, the male and female athletes will have to wear, from here to Cortina 2026, Kappa tracksuits. In addition, it prohibits Fisi “from using clothing items bearing brands other than those indicated in the contract in its competitive activity (both in competition and in training) and in the media”. Translated, also here: will not be able to wear EA7 (Armani) garments used since the beginning of the 2022/2023 season.

HISTORY – But let’s go in order. Since 2011 it technical sponsor of the Fisi is Kappa (the owner is BasicItalia). In 2017, the two parties renewed the contract for five years, inserting the right of first refusal in favor of Kappa. In May of last year the Giorgio Armani spa comes forward with its sponsorship proposal, Fisi informs BasicItalia that it has received the offer and the latter equalizes itby asserting the right of first refusal. At this point, however, Fisi defines the contractual conditions as “non-exhaustive”, presenting BasicItalia, at the same time, a supplementary document with additional conditions, considered “extraneous” by the company. Among these conditions, we read: “The request for recognition, by BasicItalia, of a additional variable contribution – to be added to the fixed contribution of one million euros – first equal to 500mila euro to then become a sort of guaranteed minimum regardless of the results obtained by the athletes”. From there the legal dispute opens, with a first attempt by Basic to run for cover (with precautionary request pursuant to article 700 of the Italian Civil Codeaccepted by the judges in the complaint). And with a passage, worthy of note, also reported in today’s device signed by the judge Federico Salmeri: when Fisi appears before the judge for the complaint, on 8 July, he denies having stipulated the contract with Armani which, however, bears the date of 27 June.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW – Be that as it may, after today’s sentence it is reasonable to expect the appeal by the Federation (represented by the lawyer John Diotallevi) which, it must be said, demanded – due to some delays in the delivery of supplies in the 2021/2022 season – a compensation of 12 million euros. Figure defined by the judges “exorbitant” which “appears to be advanced more as an effect than in support of a damage actually suffered” and “without the slightest deduction regarding the effective existence of a damage and the methods of its quantification”.

As mentioned, Fisi is obliged to return to the garments signed by Kappa but, taking the appeal for granted, before something changes it is possible that wait for the third degree of judgement. In other words: the Federation will continue to dress staff and athletes with EA7 uniforms. Unless – and it is a hypothesis in the field – Fisi and BasicItalia cannot find an agreement already starting from the next winter season (not easy, given that in the latest press release BasicItalia assured that “we will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the athletes of the team resume training and competing with our products). At that point, however, Armani would only leave the scene after a year of sponsorship, following a – regular – contract signed for four years, until the home Olympics. Is it possible, then, that you give up? As if that weren’t enough, on 15 June the Tar will decide whether the candidacy of Flavio Roda at the helm of the Fisi was legitimate. Roda, in fact, was elected for the fourth time in a rowwhen the law of the Italian State fixes the limit a three terms.

