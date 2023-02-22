Following last year’s success, the BIME Bogota it will once again become the epicenter of music, innovation and business, establishing bridges between Europe and America. It will be held between May 3 and 7.

He San Felipe Creative Districtin the city of Bogota Colombia)will become from May 3 to 7 of the same month and once again an essential event for professionals in the music industry in its broadest spectrum, as well as an opportunity for local audiences to discover the artists of the future.

But we will have to wait a bit to find out who these artists are, because what BIME Bogotá is now announcing is a extensive list of speakers y of activities that can be followed both in the space itself and online, live and on demand through www.bime.org.

BIME Bogotá will have the participation of more than forty countries with performances by artists of various nationalities and with the participation of delegations from Canada, the United States, Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Spain,

France, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, among many others. In the first edition of last May 2022, BIME Bogotá brought together more than 2,800 people at professional conferences, similar figures that are expected for this year and that will be exceeded at the October meeting in Bilbao.

Once again, the international meeting will divide its programming into two large areas: BIME PRO –a conference aimed at the professional public– and BIME LIVE –with a wide range of artists’ programming open to the public–. In professional activities we will find an extensive program with presentations, masterclasses, workshops and networking that will deal with topics such as sustainability, copyright, music supervision, digital platforms, management entities and record labels, web 3.0 , synchronization and artificial intelligence, among others. Among the activities open to the public there will be live music, a vinyl market and many other proposals that will be made known in the coming weeks.

At the moment, from the list of professionals who will participate in the official programming, the names of Adrian Restrepo (ES) general director of the SGAE; Anamaria Artemisa Sayre (CO/US) de NPR Alt.Latino; Andres Shaq (CO) by Warner Music; the renowned producer Camilo Lara (MX), Clara Perez Miñones (UK) de Full Fat; Devin Landau (US) international agent and founding partner of TBA Agency; frankie rodriguez (US) Presidente de Franchize Entertainment; Isabella Herrera (US) de Pitchfork; Jonathan Finegold (US) renowned music supervisor founder of Fine Gold Music; Julessa Lopez (US) de Rolling Stone; John Thomas Tello (ES), music supervisor of La Casa de Papel; Canessa Tixe (US) founder of TS Collective; the artist Casbeel (CO); Lex Borrero (CO/US) co-founder and director of Neon 16; Loren Medina (US) from Guerrera; Maria Elisa Ayerbe (US) Latin Grammy winner and CEO of the independent label South Mountain Music; Nicolas Madorey (AR) Director of FUTURX; Paz Aparicio (ES) Director of the WiZink Center in Madrid; the artist Roco Pachukote (MX) co-founder of the Maldita Vecindad group; Ruben Gutierrez Del Castillo (ES) Director of the SGAE Foundation and Veronica Piano (UR) manager of Cuarteto de Nos; among many more speakers that will be released periodically.

And we can’t forget about space Campus -hand in hand with the SGAE Foundation-, a training program with masterclasses and workshops for future professionals who can apply for a scholarship; the presentation of companies in the StartUp Village with the StartUp Competition; the Connections program for the internationalization of small and medium-sized companies in the music industry in collaboration with the

Ministry of Culture and Sports of Spain, within the framework of the Next Generation EU program, and finally the Music Equality Forum, which works to achieve a more egalitarian and inclusive industry hand in hand with the collaborating associations Keychange, shesaid.so, Femnoise, Ruidosa , MUSAP, WIM Colombia and MIM LATAM and Equal Music, among others.

Professionals may be accredited in three modalities: BIME PRO (access to the entire face-to-face event and showcases), BIME CAMPUS (access to the face-to-face event + showcases at a reduced price for students and those under 25 years of age) and BIME ONLINE (access to the online event and the BIME platform). Ticket sales will be available from this Friday at www.tuboleta.com y www.bime.org.

BIME is supported by the Secretariat of Culture of the Bogota Mayor’s Office, the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sport, the SGAE Foundation, Sounds from Spain-ICEX, Argentine Foreign Ministry-INAMU, Chilemúsica, Spanish Cultural Action, AIE, Navarre Music Commission y

Basque.Music, among many others. Among them is also the Open San Felipe, a powerful project that seeks the plurality of the arts on the same stage and with common objectives regarding the cultural, professional and economic development of the city and its artists; allowing an organic integration with the extensive and varied program of the congress”.