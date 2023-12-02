D1 Lonato/J6: Gomido FC in search of recovery receives Ace Binah – Football in Togo

The 6th day of D1 Lonato is scheduled for this weekend. Gomido FC reserves a warm welcome to the horns of Pagouda, Ace Binah.

The large Kpalimé stadium hosts this Sunday the meeting between Gomido FC and As Binah. Gomido FC, which was undefeated until the 5th day, lost on the road to Lomé 0 goals against 2 against Entente 2. This defeat marked a halt for the Jean Paul Abalo Dosseh gang. Aziz Kafando, the twirling winger and his teammates are keen to take the 3 points at home. Especially since at the start of the season, they are undefeated at home. De Souza Savant, Souleymane Ouro Gafo the captain and Biova Gildas Agbadji are very dangerous attackers that the Binah defenders must face. Defensively, Abalo Dosseh’s team is also well in place with Zonor Ayayi, Chima Moses and Chima Emmanuel. On paper, the Show Boys have the head-to-head advantage with 2 wins and a draw. The latest one was to the advantage of the Show Boys who won in Kara 2 goals to 1.

On the opposing side, As Binah does not move like a resigned victim to Kpalimé. Toudji Mensah, a former Gomido FC defender, can sneak secrets to get around the show boys team. But beware of the poor form that the horns have presented during the last two days with 2 defeats and only 1 goal scored. Kossi Vital Awudja, Donou Junior Kévin Laba and Lawson Gbadjavi Sylva are young players trying to keep their team alive. Lacking experience, they are not succeeding at the moment. But against Gomido FC, they will be able to achieve the feat of bringing down the leader.

Between Gomido FC and As Binah, the duel promises to be simple on paper. But be careful with the reality on the lawn. The kick-off of this meeting is this Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kpalimé stadium.