D1(F): ASKO(F) and Friends of the World leaders of the first leg, results and ranking

The first leg of the national women’s championship ended this Sunday throughout the national territory. The main thing to remember is the first place occupied by Friends of the world and female Asko respectively in pool A and B.

The seventh day of the D1-FÉMININE was peeled this Saturday in pool A. The leader Friends of the world unsurprisingly pinned US Amou a goal to zero thanks to an achievement by Chantal Mama. A victory that allows the Adidogomé club to finish the first leg at the top of the standings. His runner-up Ahé FC pulverized the red lantern, Winner Girls 6 goals to 1. Elisabeth Nouvodjro and Eya Tabitha Kponvi each offered a double in this meeting. Afiyo Elom Agbékponou scored the reducing goal for the Haho club, thus scoring the very first goal of the season for his club. The girls of Notsé thus end this first part of the season without the slightest victory. Bendukilou Bassenam Reine Manou allowed Athlèta to afford Believer FC a goal to nil.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

In Pool B, the championship was on the fifth day this weekend. This Sunday, the northern derby between ASKO Feminine and Djabir FC turned to the advantage of the proteges of the Honorable Mey Gnassingbé 2 goals to 1. Pilotes FC and Gazelle FC separated back to back with a score of two goals everywhere . Already on Saturday, New Star and Étoile féminine neutralized each other with zero goals everywhere.

Results

Pool A

World Friends 1-0 Us Amu

Athlèta 1-0 Believer

Winner Girls 1-6 Ahé FC

Ranking

1-Friends of the world 16 pts+17

2-Ahé 12 points +8

3-Athleta 10pts+0

4-Us Amou 7pts+0

5-Storm 6pts+1

6-Believer 6pts-2

7-Winner Girls 0pt-14

Pool B

Results

New Star 0-0 Female Star

2-2 Gazelle Drivers

ASKO women 2-1 Djabir

Ranking

1-ASKO female 13pts +11

2-Gazelle 8pts+2

3-New star 7pts+0

4-Djabir 4pts-1

5-Star Female 3pts-6

6-Pilots 3pts-6

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

