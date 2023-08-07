Customs enabled two tax warehouses in Neuquén, and the Zapala free zone?

For a period of ten years, the Federal Administration of Public Revenues through Customs gave the go-ahead to the fiscal deposit pjoint of the Petroplastic company in Junín de los Andes. In this way, Neuquén began to have two private warehouses where goods destined for export or import can be stored. The other is located in Centenario.

The General Sub-Directorate of Customs Operations of the Interior resolved that it readjusted the company’s property located in the Industrial Park of Junín de los Andes and which is under the jurisdiction of the customs office of San Martín de los Andes.

It will have an area of 617.94 square meters, of which more than half corresponds to covered area. The process began in 2016 and had to go through at least a dozen organizations that audited and endorsed the requirements that were required. The Customs list includes this tank for the storage of fiberglass, resin and hardener.

After administrative permission, the deposit appears in the table of operating places of the Malvina computer system.

tax deposits they facilitate export and import operations and are an advantage at the time of the incorporation of de merchandise that can be partially used by importers.

In October 2021, the facilities of the Fiscal and Customs Depot of Neuquén SA, located in Centenario, were inaugurated.

The investment facilitated services that favor foreign trade and commercial logistics in the region. The property, located in the Industrial Park of Centenario, just 10 km from Neuquén International Airport and 100 km from Vaca Muerta, has cWith facilities that reach 21,200 square meters.

Due to the location of the complex, it has a double function, which is to provide services for fruit growing and also for the hydrocarbon industry.

In the place, the National ServiceThe Sanitation and Food Quality Administration, Senasa, enabled a unit to carry out the certification processsanitary fication and also for attention to the public.

Unlike the free zones in which other legislation intervenes and for which Neuquén still lacks authorization in Zapala, fiscal warehouses are operational places authorized by the General Directorate of Customs to carry out customs operations inherent to the storage of solid, liquid and gaseous merchandise that are under the control of the customs service.

According to Customs, theThe authorized storage areas will be the only operating places authorized to operate as tax warehouses.

They may be enabled in this capacity from covered premises, open spaces, squares, tanks, silos and cells.

The tax warehouse permit holder is the subject authorized to administer and must comply with customs regulations and the custody and conservation of the merchandise stored in its warehouse, being disciplinary, infractional, criminal and tax responsible for these obligations, in a direct, non-delegable and non-transferable manner.

What about the free zone?

The Zapala Free Zone awaits its final authorization by Customs, It inaugurated services in 25 of the 250 hectares that the property has and projects a development in its facilities with the establishment of companies that have already reserved their lots.

As stated by the government, The Zapala Free Zone is an extra-customs territory within the national territory; this means that withinWithin its perimeter, goods that enter from abroad do not pay nationalization duties, nor are they exposed to the SIRA regime -Sistema de Importaciones de la República Argentina- like imports to the general territory.

This implies a great advantage for companies (users) that establish themselves in the Zapala Free Trade Zone. Likewise, to these benefits granted by Law 24,331/94 others must be added, such as the total exemption from taxes on basic services (energy, water, gas, communications), on civil works materials destined for to the free zone, added to the exemption from the payment of gross income to the users of the free zone.





