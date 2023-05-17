D2 / D22: CDF Haknour triumphs over Koroki in opening, the whole program

Opening this Tuesday of the 22nd day of the second division national football championship. CDF Haknour beat Koroki 3 goals to 1.

The 22nd day of the D2 started on Tuesday. In the advanced game, CDF Haknour offered Koroki 3 goals to 1. The inevitable Yao Jules Aziamalé in the 9th minute scored his 8th goal of the season on penalty. Fichal Tchagnao added to the score in the 56th minute before Abdoul Rafikou Atakora sealed the fate of the game by scoring the third goal in the 65th minute. At the very end of the game Koroki obtained the reduction in the 90th minute. The match ended with a 3-1 victory for CDF Haknour. A success that allows the Bafilo club to occupy third place with 36 points while waiting for the other results.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Here is the whole program:

Tuesday, May 16

Cloki 1-3 CDF Haknour

Wednesday May 17

Wome Stadium: Maranatha vs Kotoko

Municipal Stadium of Kara: Doumbé vs Arabia

Municipal stadium of Sokodé: Agouwa vs Foadan

Stade municipal d’Atakpamé: Ifodjé vs Foukpa

Gbossimé ground: Agaza vs Gbikinti

Thursday May 18

JCA Plot: JCA vs Shooting Star