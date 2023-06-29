D3: Olympique de Vô gets the best of ASFOSA

The first legs of the semi-finals of the national championship of the third division were disputed this Tuesday, June 27. Olympique de Vô took over ASFOSA de Lomé with a goal to nil.

Traveling this Tuesday to Vogan to face Olympique de Vô for the first leg of the D3 semi-finals, ASFOSA bowed their backs 0 goals against 1. After zero goals everywhere in the first part, it’s the Vô club which will succeed in opening the scoring in the 73rd through Tchakpedenou El Sadat. And this score will remain unchanged until the final whistle of the game. A result that allows Olympique de Vô to take an advantage over ASFOSA while waiting for its trip next Sunday to Lomé for the return match. The other semi-final between TAC de Sokodé and Arsenal de Kara did not know a winner and ended in a draw with zero goals everywhere. We must therefore really wait until the end of the 90 minutes of the second leg next Sunday to find out which team will play in the final.

