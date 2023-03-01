New News[Reporter Wu Yan]On February 28, the media meeting of “I Tour Tianjin ‘Spring Breeze Ten Miles, I’m Waiting for You in Tianjin'” hosted by the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism was successfully held. This media meeting will promote the upcoming series of cultural tourism activities, not only released the key activities of the season, but also officially launched the Cultural Tourism Planet, in order to promote “Talking the story of Tianjin, building a tourism brand, Inheritance of Jinwei Culture” publicity climax.

This year, the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism aims at the two goals of building a domestic cultural tourism destination and helping the construction of an international consumption center city. The 16 districts communicated closely, and on the basis of absorbing suggestions and countermeasures from academic and industry experts, carefully planned 288 key cultural and tourism activities with the theme of “happy four seasons tour in Tianjin and frequent walks”, forming a “weekly, weekly, monthly There is a multi-dimensional activity pattern of “seasonal results, annual peaks”.

At the meeting, the Bureau of Culture and Tourism issued “Welcome to the new year, a good year in Tianjin”, “Spring breeze is ten miles, I am waiting for you in Tianjin”, “Summer loves Tianjin, love Tianjin only”, “Eternal and long, Tianjin and autumn often walk”, “Winter warm sun, “Long Taste” I Tour Tianjin Four Seasons Cultural Tourism theme and key cultural tourism activities.

At the same time, the participating leaders jointly launched the launching ceremony of the “Four Seasons Happy Tour, Tianjin Changzou” Wenlv Planet. With the launch of the city-level planet, the exhibition entrances of 16 districts in Tianjin will be opened within one month. The majority of tourists can use the Tianjin City Marketing Hub built on the Ctrip platform to check strategies, order products, and write reviews. Wenlv Planet communicates, displays and retains.

Seasonal tours with the theme of “Ten Miles of Spring Breeze, I’m Waiting for You in Tianjin” are very rich. Among them, Heping District, Hongqiao District, Jizhou District, and Binhai New District have released seasonal activities with the theme of “flowers” in each district. The “Five Avenue Begonia Flower Festival” promoted by Heping District covers a series of activities such as slow live broadcast, folk garden light show, and scene performances. The “Canal Peach Blossom Culture, Trade and Tourism Festival” promoted by Hongqiao District includes intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, cultural performances, food festivals and other cultural, business and tourism activities. The “Liyuan Love Tourism Cultural Festival” promoted by Jizhou District focuses on flower appreciation and garden tour, and combines various forms of spring activities. The “‘Facing the Sea, Blooming Spring Blossoms’ Bincheng Spring Tourism Festival” promoted by Binhai New Area revolves around brand activities such as flower viewing, viewing, sea walking, and gourmet food.

In addition, three new scenarios for the integration of culture and tourism were released at the meeting. As one of the important landmarks of Tianjin’s cultivation and construction of an international consumption center city, the Florence town business district and the automobile innovation ecological park industrial base V1 Auto World released a collection of racing events, large-scale motorcycle parades, e-sports experience, sports car exhibitions, music performances, business and trade. A comprehensive carnival event integrating the market. As the first museum in China that specializes in drama, the Guangdong Guild Hall will launch the “Peking Opera · Youth Performance Season”. The Astor Hotel, which has won two laurels of “National Key Cultural Relics Protection Unit” and “China Time-honored Brand”, focuses on its century-old heritage and revitalizes its vitality, and released the commemorative activities for its 160th anniversary.