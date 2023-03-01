Home Technology Yahoo will lay off 90% of its employees in Italy
Technology

Yahoo will lay off 90% of its employees in Italy

by admin
Yahoo will lay off 90% of its employees in Italy

Yahoo will lay off 90% of its employees in Italy. This is what we learn from union sources. Oath Italy, a company that represents Yahoo, has started the procedure announcing 19 redundancies out of 21 employees. The cut will affect workers at the Milan and Rome offices and is the effect of the broader layoff plan announced by the company in February: reducing its global workforce by 20%.

Yahoo will minimize its presence in Italy. And it is the second tech company to announce after Meta, which last November 10 announced the dismissal of 22 of the 130 employees in Italy. A part of the 11,000 layoffs decided globally.

The meeting between trade unions and company

The trade unions (Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and UilTuCs), together with the company trade union representatives, have already had a first meeting with the company. Without, however, registering progress in the negotiation.

The trade union acronyms accuse of having had “meager responses that are not very useful for a real comparison and a joint examination as required by current legislation”. A second meeting will be held on March 8 to try to minimize “the social impact and the repercussions on male and female workers”, the unions say.

I study

Mediobanca records first collapse of software giants. 2022 data

by Archangel Rociola

Meanwhile, a message appeared on the Yahoo Italia website: “Starting from January 31, 2023, Yahoo Italia will no longer publish content”. While “other services, such as Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Search, are not affected by these changes”. A sign that the company is rethinking its presence in the country.

See also  The Apple viewer for virtual reality will cost (perhaps) 3 thousand euros: how it is made and when it arrives

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management acquired 90% of Yahoo from Verizon in September 2021. At the time, the company had about 10,000 employees, according to data from PitchBook. The cuts decided in February according to Axios would have affected about 1,600 workers globally. That suggests that the number of employees in the company is approaching 8,000 people.

Work

“It’s a sad day, I was fired”: the messages on social media from Meta employees

by Archangel Rociola

You may also like

Freedom and Semiconductors; wimpy white supremacists

Google teases 9 new features for Android and...

The creative director of “Road 96: Mile 0”...

The James Dyson Award is back: young inventors...

OnePlus presents OnePlus 11 Concept with liquid cooling...

March PS Plus free games “Battlefield 2042”, “Minecraft...

No more than 60 minutes of TikTok per...

[Demo]”Road 96: Mile 0″ is the first to...

Mwc 23, Motorola’s roll-up smartphone

Innovative startups and SMEs: 60 million euros with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy