BOLOGNA – He was initially called Mattia. He was “very wrinkled”, “alone, abandoned”: a poorly sighted and malnourished cat “to the point of having difficulty standing up. a beautiful cat, with his very light coat, one blue and one yellow eye. Now his name is Ziggy (Ziggy Stardust the full name), Giorgia Soleri, writer and influencer, e Damien Davidfrontman of the Maneskin, who adopted him.