Daming Palace’s wonderful May Day continues to lead the new wave of cultural and tourism consumption-International Online

The “May 1st” holiday starts with the crowds and ends with the crowds. As one of the best destinations for tourists to experience Tang culture, Daming Palace National Heritage Park has staged a series of in-depth cultural tourism experiences that “touch the soul”.

The Chang’an Shangsi Festival series of activities launched on April 22 continued to the “May Day” holiday. The Twelve Goddess of Flowers brings together a group of beauties and talents, uses Chinese costumes and Tang suits as the cultural carrier, combines themed performances, outdoor life, and spring scenery to restore ancient Shangsi customs, and brings citizens and tourists with a different visual feast. Great traditional cultural experience.

The reporter saw in the scenic spot that beauties were parading in the park together, passing by popular check-in spots such as Zuoyintai Gate, Peony Garden, Taiye Pool, Danfeng Gate, etc., and came to the new destination of Internet celebrities in the palace ——Tianjin Thousand Palaces, an N-fold lifestyle space with both cultural and commercial attributes, covering kites, food, coffee, tea, cultural creation, music, and markets. Famous brands such as Starbucks and Pepsi are gathered in the block to provide tourists with a more refined shopping experience. On the ruins that blend of simplicity and fashion, it shows the openness and inclusiveness of the Tang Dynasty to the citizens and tourists in the past, and the fusion of China and foreign countries today.

The first Kite Life Festival in 2023, which opened on April 30, will come together with the traditional culture of “flying paper kites while taking advantage of the east wind” and the civic blocks of “improving the spiritual and cultural life of the public”. This Daming Palace Kite Life Festival has kite making performances brought by inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, and members from the Shaanxi Provincial Kite Association, professional kite performance team, and folk kite clubs will teach on-site “flying secrets” and reproduce large-scale kite performances. After the “Dragon Dotting the Eyes” kite ceremony, a 100-meter dragon kite was released to show citizens and tourists the beautiful scenery of the dragon soaring into the sky. At the same time, in order to make the kite festival more life-like, the Tianjin Qiangongli trendy block gathers multiple business types to meet the consumption needs of tourists at any time. The more and more colorful basic construction of the park has upgraded the Daming Palace site, which was protected and developed in the blue thread of the road, to the 2.0 era of environmental green resources, historical origins, cultural energy, and educational resources. It inspires modern civilization on the world heritage.

In addition, in order to allow more tourists to “immerse themselves in” the Tang Palace with zero pressure, Daming Palace also invites tourists from all over the world to come to check in the kite life festival in the Tang Palace, and issued a warm invitation of “free visits to the garden in Chinese clothes”. Take pictures in the splendid scenery of the ruins, and see the willows in Taiye and the greenery along the coast. The stunning figure weaves the brilliance of history and restores the brilliance of the prosperous Tang Dynasty.

Text/Xi’an Press All-Media Reporter Yang Ming Interviewee Picture