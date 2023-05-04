King Charles III and the lawns

King Charles III’s passion for environmental issues is universally known. His competent dedication combines theoretical knowledge with the lively practice of the concrete. His commitment moves to the defense of biodiversity and the fight against climate change. In this sense, the reception held at Buckingham Palace before the COP27 Summit was memorable. The event brought together more than two hundred interlocutors. On that occasion, the practical measures suggested by the guests to combat climate change were taken into consideration and, on the sidelines of the appointment, Charles III planted «a lime tree» in the Palace garden, adding the newcomer to the splendor of the « Queen’s Green Canopy”. The King’s extraordinary attention to nature also embraces sectors that one would not immediately think of (for example the «Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Task Force» which has recently also involved our Brunello Cucinelli). Charles III’s intimate affection for the green world dates back to his childhood and was also in the foreground in the poetic floral tribute he placed on the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Evidence of the King’s ecological vocation is recurrent. An example is the preface that he, then Royal Highness Prince of Wales, signed for ‘Meadow. The intimate bond between People, Place, Plants», volume by Iain Parkinson. The valuable book, embellished with shots by Jim Holden and published by the «Royal Botanic Gardens Kew», is entirely dedicated to the legendary English lawn. The pages contain a whirlwind of meetings with the most diverse professionals involved in the sector. From «Conservation Advisor» to «Ecological Consultant», from entomologist to gardener, from «Botanical Propagator» to «Ecology Manager». The contributions of the volunteer, the naturalist, the farmer, the botanical illustrator, the felt artist, the virtuoso of the sculptures in willow branches are also delivered… Iain Parkinson, head of «Landscape and Horticulture» in Wakehurst, (Kew’s Wild Botanic Garden at High Weald in Sussex), explains the intent of the publication thus: “I particularly liked the idea that this book could offer a platform for a range of experts to share their knowledge and expertise”. The work was introduced by Charles Prince of Wales who, on Clarence House letterhead, wrote: «“Meadow” explores the intimate and complex relationship between people, land and plants which, for many centuries, has shaped the color and character of the classic ‘Hay Meadows’ of the British Isles. These centers of biodiversity are intrinsic to our cultural heritage and in this book, the author, Iain Parkinson, has carefully curated a fascinating collection of personal and evocative accounts shared by renowned grassland experts from the worlds of science, conservation and Arts […] At Wakehurst, Kew’s Wild Botanic Garden in Sussex, Coronation Meadow – built as part of an initiative I launched to mark the sixtieth anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation, and designed to plant a whole series of new ” Wildflower Meadows” in the British Isles – represents an important living laboratory that provides a unique test bed for collecting crucial data that can be used in order to develop solutions to challenges such as climate change, mental health, food security». In the presentation of the book there are annotations that report direct experiences of the Prince: «In 2019, when I personally visited the “Meadow” in Wakehurst I was particularly fascinated by a number of species of wild flora including the tufted vetch and the button d’ silver which I subsequently planted in the Meadows at Highgrove in 2020». Then, the Prince concludes: «This publication, alongside the ‘Kew Manifesto for Change’, aims to inspire and encourage people to explore and protect the natural world. Which is more important today than ever. ‘Meadow’ illustrates these natural refuges and their vital role in providing shelter for flora and fauna, as well as the people who visit and benefit from them».