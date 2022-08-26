Home News Danfeng County Party Committee and County Government sent a congratulatory letter to Chen Cang, winner of the 8th Lu Xun Literature Prize
News

Danfeng County Party Committee and County Government sent a congratulatory letter to Chen Cang, winner of the 8th Lu Xun Literature Prize

by admin
Danfeng County Party Committee and County Government sent a congratulatory letter to Chen Cang, winner of the 8th Lu Xun Literature Prize

Danfeng County Party Committee and County Government sent a congratulatory letter to Chen Cang, winner of the 8th Lu Xun Literature Prize

2022-08-26 18:19:58Source: Xi’an News Network

On August 26, the Danfeng County Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Danfeng County People’s Government sent a congratulatory letter to Chen Cang, a writer from Danfeng who won the 8th Lu Xun Literature Prize.

The congratulatory letter said: “Comrade Chen Cang, I am delighted to hear that your collection of essays “Moonlight is Not Light” won the 8th Lu Xun Literature Award. This is not only the honor of Shaanxi and Shangluo, but also the pride of the people of Danfeng. The county government congratulates you!”

He Xin said: “In recent years, Danfeng County has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches on literature and art work, united and led the vast number of literature and art workers in the county, adhered to the people-centered creative orientation, and emerged a number of literary and artistic works. It has effectively promoted the prosperity and development of cultural undertakings in our county. The award for “Moonlight is Not Light” is the highest-level national literary award that Danfeng, a cultural oasis, has won again after Jia Pingwa’s “Qin Opera” won the Mao Dun Literature Award.”

“I hope you will take this opportunity to forge ahead in a new journey, make contributions to a new era, and continue to create more and better masterpieces that reflect the spirit of the times, eulogize the party, the motherland, the people, and the era of Acura, and contribute to the great prosperity and development of cultural undertakings. Make new and greater contributions.” (Dan Xuan)

See also  Taste the Dragon Boat Festival and turn waste into treasure - Jiefangmen Street in Xincheng District carries out special Dragon Boat Festival activities

You may also like

Mozart: the military group that does not fight...

Strengthen the construction of network civilization and build...

“Sile invaded by herbs, three months of agony:...

Matteo Barattieri dies hit by a pirate car...

The elections evict the Borghi marathon: the sixteenth...

He invests the postwoman and a tourist in...

From Rome to Milan, cities put a stop...

Digital to the future 2022 Internet Yuelu Summit...

The new parliament has already been decided –...

Taibai Mountain Tourist Resort was awarded the second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy