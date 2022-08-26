On August 26, the Danfeng County Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Danfeng County People’s Government sent a congratulatory letter to Chen Cang, a writer from Danfeng who won the 8th Lu Xun Literature Prize.

The congratulatory letter said: “Comrade Chen Cang, I am delighted to hear that your collection of essays “Moonlight is Not Light” won the 8th Lu Xun Literature Award. This is not only the honor of Shaanxi and Shangluo, but also the pride of the people of Danfeng. The county government congratulates you!”

He Xin said: “In recent years, Danfeng County has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches on literature and art work, united and led the vast number of literature and art workers in the county, adhered to the people-centered creative orientation, and emerged a number of literary and artistic works. It has effectively promoted the prosperity and development of cultural undertakings in our county. The award for “Moonlight is Not Light” is the highest-level national literary award that Danfeng, a cultural oasis, has won again after Jia Pingwa’s “Qin Opera” won the Mao Dun Literature Award.”

“I hope you will take this opportunity to forge ahead in a new journey, make contributions to a new era, and continue to create more and better masterpieces that reflect the spirit of the times, eulogize the party, the motherland, the people, and the era of Acura, and contribute to the great prosperity and development of cultural undertakings. Make new and greater contributions.” (Dan Xuan)