Home Business Wall Street opens flat pending Powell, core inflation down
Business

Wall Street opens flat pending Powell, core inflation down

by admin

Flat opening of Wall Street, after the positive PCE data on inflation.

The S&P 500 marks a (-0.7%), the Dow Jones up 0.11%, while the Nasdaq Composite drops 0.2%.

Inflation in the United States remains at high levels, but in July the ‘core’ figure, the most followed, fell slightly compared to June.

The measure preferred by the Federal Reserve to calculate it, the PCE (personal consumption expenditures price index), fell by 0.1% compared to the previous month and grew by 6.3% compared to a year earlier, against expectations for a + 1% and + 6.8%, after the + 6.8% of the previous month.

The “core” component of the data, net of volatile elements, grew by 0.1% compared to the previous month, against estimates of + 0.2%, and by 4.6% compared to a year earlier, against expectations for a + 4.7%, after + 4.8% in June.

See also  "Stock King" Kweichow Moutai made a big profit of 17.245 billion in the first quarter, and its single-quarter net profit hit a record high | Noon Focus

You may also like

The 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will be...

Bills, Salvini: the next government will ration electricity...

2022 Chengdu Auto Show: Auchan Z6 Blue Whale...

Story with a “happy ending” for Pernigotti of...

Directly at the 2022 Chengdu Auto Show: New...

Apple’s “super-forward-looking” invitation letter reveals the selling points...

Telecom Italia: agreement signed for the use of...

On the first day of the auto show,...

This is what Russia does with the gas...

Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech over its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy