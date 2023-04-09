Home News Daniel Cataño’s player to give Millionaires the victory against DIM
News

Daniel Cataño’s player to give Millionaires the victory against DIM

by admin
Daniel Cataño’s player to give Millionaires the victory against DIM

Victory and leadership for Millionaires in the BetPlay Leagueafter his debut in the South American Cup where thrashed Defense and Justice 3-0. Now before him DIMone of the Colombians who is in the Libertadores Cupachieved three points that bring him closer to the anticipated classification in the tournament, with the help of Daniel Catano.

The new 10 of Alberto Gamero’s box was the one who led the baton in a game that was complicated at the beginning, thanks to a header from Luciano Pons, a DIM striker who, with a head impact, opened the scoring for those led by David Gonzalez at the El Campin stadium.

It may interest you: Tatjana Maria and Peyton Stearns will meet in the final of the Copa Colsanitas.

Even though the DIM had gained the upper hand, millionaires He kept going in the first half, but the options failed to break the portico of the powerful goalkeeper, who saw his goal beaten in the second half, where Gamero’s team began to play better.

From the hand of an inspired Cataño came the tie for millionaires. A play in which he stole the ball that Cetré tried to clear on the right side of the field, began to move the ball on its own axis with small hooks to seek to unmark, in the end he came out of the pressure and scored the cross that turned into a goal Oscar Cortes.

Watch Daniel Cataño’s play against DIM:

See also  Millionaires stick up for Colombia and beat Defense and Justice

You may also like

José Alejandro Ocampo jumped off the viaduct

Schalke 04 against Hoffenheim in the live ticker:...

Christian Guevara: “El Salvador is not a garbage...

Importance of women having a breast exam

Advertising with the CE mark

Iran develops a new suicide drone with a...

In the UK, Thatcher’s “law and order” is...

Thuringia: single-family house burned out in the district...

Depression also affects children – Diario La Hora

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday April 11,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy