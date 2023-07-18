Daniel Ferrer responded without mincing words to Astrid Carolina Herrera

The Creole stated that Astrid Carolina Herrera spoke of more, since it was not correct to reveal details about her contract with Dramática; However, he respects her opinion.

Daniel Ferrer producer of Guest Dramas on Saturday night

Drama producer Daniel Ferrer Cubillán was a guest on Saturday night, an entertainment program broadcast by Globovisión, and he also spoke to his detractors and those who criticize the hard work he does to raise the Venezuelan television industry.

For his part, Ferrer clarified what the actress said, Astrid Carolina Herrera that he did not think of the contract that he was presented with about the new soap opera of Venevision, Dramaticsupposedly they could exploit his image because he did not have a precise closing date.

“An agreement was not reached because the conditions for that were not met and the agreement was not economic, it was in credit characteristics, things that were not a priority, for us the priority was to achieve the project that was achieved with the cast that we have that it is marvellous”, commented Daniel Ferrer.

«Astrid Carolina Herrera spoke others»

Likewise, the Creole stated that Astrid Carolina Herrera He spoke of more, since it was not correct to reveal details about his contract with dramatic; however, she respects her opinion.

Finally, Daniel said that “life will cross us again”, they have carried out more than 10 projects together and he is very fond of him.

