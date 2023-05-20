Daniela Álvarez will try herself as a singer of religious music: “Singing to God is praying twice”

Since she was crowned Miss Colombia in 2011, Daniela Álvarez has become one of the most recognized figures in the national public sphere, which allowed her to debut as a presenter in the “Desafío: the box” contest on the Caracol channel. However, she is now willing to stand out for another little-known talent.

It turns out that the Barranquillera told her community of followers on Instagram that she started a singing course, as she hopes to perfect her vocal technique to appear before the public.

What surprised the most about the announcement was the genre of music that the 34-year-old woman, who had her left leg amputated in 2020, promised to perform.

“They say that singing to God is praying twice, so after so much time I decided to start singing classes and we are preparing ‘The Goodness of God’. In the meantime, we leave you this song that is part of today’s warm-up, ”said Daniela Álvarez, before giving the first samples of her ability as a singer.

As expected, the fans of the former beauty queen reacted to the post and although the vast majority applauded her, there were also those who questioned her talent.

“Let her continue as a presenter and model, it’s better that way”, “he who wants to do everything, generally does nothing well”, “I want to applaud her standing up because she doesn’t mind showing herself to people without a filter and wants to work in her dream” and “she never said she sang well, that’s why she went to class”; are some of the comments she received.

For now, it remains to wait for Daniela Álvarez to show new advances in her process as a singer soon, because there are also those who think that she is very serious and plans to record her own praise songs.

Why did the rumors of a break with Daniela Álvarez increase?

Although neither of them has confirmed that the relationship has come to an end, it has long been rumored that everything is over.

One of the reasons that has led to speculation about the breakup is that, for months, they have not posted photos or videos together on social networks, which is strange considering that their habit was totally opposite.

On the other hand, Daniel Arenas did not show that he had received any congratulations or messages from former Miss Colombia on his birthday, even though she was in the United States for those days and, apparently, did not even visit him.

With this it would be demonstrated that, in effect, the courtship between Daniela Álvarez and Arenas is a thing of the past, but so far neither of them has confirmed that the relationship has come to an end.

As for the reason why Álvarez would have made the decision to end their relationship, everything indicates that it was because of the kiss that Adamari López and Arenas shared in the middle of the broadcast of ‘Today’ to show the public the professionalism of the actors when doing these types of scenes.

In fact, the actor and presenter publicly apologized to his girlfriend for what happened, although she never spoke or reacted to it.

“I acted badly, I did bad things, I resolved the situation in the wrong way. I was not in a character, nor in a novel. It seems important to me to say it, not because of the controversy, but because of my partner. It’s not fair for her to see me, in a presenter’s position, giving someone a pick. I did not commit a sin or have an affair with anyone, I want to make that clear, ”said Daniel Arenas through a video that he posted on Instagram. with Infobae

