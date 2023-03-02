What are the health conditions of the boxer Daniele Scardina, in a coma after the emergency head surgery performed at Humanitas?

The boxer’s health conditions remain serious but stable Daniel Scardinawho underwent emergency surgery at the Humanitas Clinic in Rozzano, Milan, after losing consciousness due to a sudden illness.

Daniele Scardina in a coma after surgery

“They told us that last night’s operation went well, this morning at 7 they confirmed that the picture was stable, but now we’ll have to wait for the usual 48 hours to wake up”. She explained it Alexander Cherchipromoter of the Milanese boxer who is currently in a coma following emergency head surgery at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano after having fallen ill at the end of training in the FitSquare gym in Buccinasco, Milan.

“It’s part of the game, this is a sport where you get punched in the face, you don’t throw a ball. But there can be many causes, perhaps Daniele was stressed in this phase of his athletic training. Each case is different, we shouldn’t expect a boxer in a coma every day”, added Cerchi.

The manager: “No signs of illness”

Furthermore, Scardina’s manager retraced the day of February 28 made up of the usual training sessions for the Milanese boxer up until the tragedy. “Yesterday Daniele was training as usual, he was in a sparring session preparing for the match on March 24 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan,” said Cherchi.

“I was not present, but I received a video in which he can be seen getting out of the ring without problems, after having exchanged with another professional of Egyptian origins. He laughs and jokes with the others, he empties a little more then goes off to the changing rooms. No warning of sickness. What’s more he hadn’t been knocked out,” he added.

Right in the locker room, according to the reconstructions of those present, Scardina would have felt a sharp pain in his ear which then made him collapse to the ground.