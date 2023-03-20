Home News Data on the soldiers killed in the helicopter accident
Data on the soldiers killed in the helicopter accident

The Colombian National Army released photos and data of the four soldiers who died today in the accident of the UH-1 EJC 4272 helicopter in Quibdó.

Captain Hector Mauricio Jerez Ochoapilot in command.

He was born in Santander on May 18, 1990. With 13 years of service, he was from the Air Force, rotary wing pilot, professional in Military Sciences, logistics administrator and specialist in Military Sciences for Planning.

Lieutenant Julieth Girleza Garcia Cordero, pilot.

A 31-year-old native of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, she was promoted to the rank of second lieutenant in 2015.

Lieutenant García was in 2020 the first female pilot of the National Army in the UH1N helicopter.

Sergeant Second Johan Andrés Orozco Neira, crew chief.

31 years old, he was a native of Barranquilla, Atlántico; He entered the Military School for NCOs in March 2008 and was promoted to the rank of third corporal in September 2009. He was married with two children.

Second Sergeant Rubén Ricardo Bartolomé Leguizamón Perillaflight technician.

He was 35 years old, born in the city of Bogotá, entered the Military School for NCOs in 2009. Married with a four-year-old son.

