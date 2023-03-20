After Bahrainit’s up toSaudi Arabia: the World of Formula 1 remains in the Gulf also for the second round of the season. TO Jeddah a high-voltage grand prix is ​​announced on the very fast street circuit, with Max Verstappen e Charles Leclerc who start from the rear: their comeback should give a show, while from the front row they dream of victory Sergio Perez That Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin. The Ferrari driver snaps 12esimo because of the 10 positions of penalty on the starting grid, while the world champion had a technical problem with his Red Bull in Q2 and for this he finds himself 15esimo. Here is the starting grid and times to follow the race on TV

The starting grid of the Jeddah GP

1. Sergio Perez – Red Bull

2. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin

3. George Russell – Mercedes

4. Carlos Sainz-Ferrari

5. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin

6. Esteban Ocon – Alpine

7. Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

8. Oscar Piastri – McLaren

9. Pierre Gasly – Alpine

10. Nico Hulkenberg-Haas

11. Zhou Guanyu – Alfa Romeo

12. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

13. Kevin Magnussen – Haas

14. Valtteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo

15. Max Verstappen – Red Bull

16. Yuki Tsunoda – Alpha Tauri

17. Alexander Albon–Williams

18. Nyck De Vries – AlphaTauri

19. Lando Norris – McLaren

20. Logan Sargeant – Williams

Read Also F1, Saudi Arabian GP: Ferrari turning point? Between penalties and farewells, tension is high in Maranello

Timetables and live TV on Sunday 19 March

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 (Sky channel 207) and streaming only on Now. Delayed unencrypted on TV8 as always, it will be possible to see the grand prix again:

Live Race: ore 18 (Sky)

Deferred Race: 8 pm (TV8)