F1, Gp Saudi Arabia: today the race, Verstappen and Leclerc for the comeback – Grid and times on TV (Sky, Now and Tv8)

After Bahrainit’s up toSaudi Arabia: the World of Formula 1 remains in the Gulf also for the second round of the season. TO Jeddah a high-voltage grand prix is ​​announced on the very fast street circuit, with Max Verstappen e Charles Leclerc who start from the rear: their comeback should give a show, while from the front row they dream of victory Sergio Perez That Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin. The Ferrari driver snaps 12esimo because of the 10 positions of penalty on the starting grid, while the world champion had a technical problem with his Red Bull in Q2 and for this he finds himself 15esimo. Here is the starting grid and times to follow the race on TV

The starting grid of the Jeddah GP
1. Sergio Perez – Red Bull
2. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin
3. George Russell – Mercedes
4. Carlos Sainz-Ferrari
5. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
6. Esteban Ocon – Alpine
7. Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes
8. Oscar Piastri – McLaren
9. Pierre Gasly – Alpine
10. Nico Hulkenberg-Haas
11. Zhou Guanyu – Alfa Romeo
12. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
13. Kevin Magnussen – Haas
14. Valtteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo
15. Max Verstappen – Red Bull
16. Yuki Tsunoda – Alpha Tauri
17. Alexander Albon–Williams
18. Nyck De Vries – AlphaTauri
19. Lando Norris – McLaren
20. Logan Sargeant – Williams

Timetables and live TV on Sunday 19 March
The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 (Sky channel 207) and streaming only on Now. Delayed unencrypted on TV8 as always, it will be possible to see the grand prix again:

Live Race: ore 18 (Sky)
Deferred Race: 8 pm (TV8)

