Data Replication & Protection software: Veeam prima al mondo

Veeam was ranked as the top global supplier for the software of Data replication & protection by International data corporation (IDC) in the last one “Idc Semiannual software tracker, 2022H2”.

The tracker reports that Veeam, with a 8.1% annual revenue growth rate (non-constant currency), grew faster than other top five vendors and overall average market (+3.6%). According to the tracker, the turnover of Veeam (specialized in “Modern data protection e ransomware recovery“) grew 8.4% sequentially in the first half of 2022.

To the Top 5 number of data protection and backup software vendors consists, in order, of Veeam, Dell Technologies, IBM, Veritas from Commvault. Veeam commands 12% of the market.

To modern data protection

“The proliferation and sophistication of cyberthreats, and especially ransomware, means that the question is no longer whether your business will be attacked, but how often,” he said. Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “Veeam’s new data platform focuses on modern data protection and ransomware recoveryensuring that every business is resilient and can recover quickly and securely from a ransomware attack and other cyber threats, across the customer’s hybrid cloud environment. On behalf of our Veeam team, I want to thank our entire community of 450,000 customers and 35,000 partners for their support and trust. We look forward to working together to build a safer and more secure future.”

Business Continuity: how to reconcile costs and performance Business Continuity: come conciliare costi e performance”>

Hybrid cloud security

Veeam recently launched the new “Veeam Data platform”, a single platform that offers more advanced capabilities for data security, recovery and includes hybrid cloud capabilities for the entire IT environment: multi-cloud, virtual, hybrid, physical, SaaS (M365, Salesforce) and Kubernetes. Veeam Backup & Replication v12, the foundation of the Veeam Data platform, “provides best-in-class secure backup and fast, reliable recovery from all cyberthreats, including ransomware, to keep your business resilient and always up and running,” says the company. approach, any environment, however complex, can be secured and quickly recovered, defeating the dangers of ransomware attacks.

Focus on the ransomware threat

“Obviously it’s great to be number one, but we know that what matters most is providing the solutions our customers and partners need to be secure and successful,” concluded Eswaran. “Organizations have never faced more risk than now, especially when it comes to malware and ransomware. Everything we do at Veeam is designed to help organizations effectively prepare for these threats. If the worst happens, we’ll help keep your data safe and recoverable in a fast and resilient way.”

The top 5 of the Idc tracker

In IDC’s top five for data replication & protection software vendors, such as market share after Veeam (12%) they are positioned Dell (11.2%), IBM (8.8%), Veritas (8.6%) and Commvault (6.2%). The revenue growth year-over-year it is +8.1% for Veeam, -1.9% for Dell, +7.9% for IBM, -7.2% for Veritas and +0.4% for Commvault.

Total revenue in this specific software segment reported by IDC are for Veeam 699.3 million dollars in the second quarter of 2022; followed by Dell (652.6 million), IBM (509.9 million), Veritas (502.1 million) and Commvault (359.3 million dollars).

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED