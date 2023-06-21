Home » Data without pathos: Competitiveness of Slovakia | | .a week
News

Data without pathos: Competitiveness of Slovakia | | .a week

by admin
Data without pathos: Competitiveness of Slovakia | | .a week

possibly also with instructions for the government on what to do.

Page 75, second parameter: regulation: only RUSSIA is behind us.

key

Slovakia is not ready. The state of the regulatory environment is absolutely fatal if we do not respect Business Ethics.

We score best in Gross Capital Formation: that’s the gross construction of the hospital.

What is not visible in the data, but we will translate:

The entire state is “owned” by a few families. Even in agriculture. They tend to dictate prices. And others and smaller ones are happy to join. Regulation almost does not really work at all.

Wherever there are European funds, the state budget: subsidies or expenses, monopolies, you will find the same ones: ephá/ppef/babis/jt/penta/slavia/mol….

In Denmark/Finland/Switzerland it is different.

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Comedians from Sábados Felices who have recently died

You may also like

State exams at the start, hundreds of students...

Gyeryong Scholarship Foundation delivers scholarships to young athletes

There are subsidies waiting for families who want...

Endeavor China’s Great River Surging丨The stones here will...

Lewis Hamilton feels good vibes

Reactions left by the collapse of the labor...

PESARO 59 – “Remembering Dario Beauty”

Russia under the Tatras

The Council of State ordered the national government...

Li Qiang and German Chancellor Scholz Co-chair the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy