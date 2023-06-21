Data without pathos: Competitiveness of Slovakia | | .a week

possibly also with instructions for the government on what to do.

Page 75, second parameter: regulation: only RUSSIA is behind us.

key

Slovakia is not ready. The state of the regulatory environment is absolutely fatal if we do not respect Business Ethics.

We score best in Gross Capital Formation: that’s the gross construction of the hospital.

What is not visible in the data, but we will translate:

The entire state is “owned” by a few families. Even in agriculture. They tend to dictate prices. And others and smaller ones are happy to join. Regulation almost does not really work at all.

Wherever there are European funds, the state budget: subsidies or expenses, monopolies, you will find the same ones: ephá/ppef/babis/jt/penta/slavia/mol….

In Denmark/Finland/Switzerland it is different.

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

