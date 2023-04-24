Data without pathos: Gasoline should soon cost less than €1.50 per liter | Economy | .a week

This is the level when gasoline costs about €1.50 per liter at our pumps. Manufacturers skillfully used the last increase in the price of gasoline on the stock exchanges, and in April we again witnessed the return of the price of gasoline above €1.60:

On the stock exchanges, the price of gasoline has been falling for the last 2 weeks and is already down more than -10%. We would expect to see a similar drop at our pumps in a week or two. We can put aside the price item that cannot be moved — consumption tax of 51.4 cents per liter and 20% VAT on top of that, which makes a total of 62 cents.

The price of gasoline and the VAT on it should move downwards: it makes the average price of €1.60 last week exactly 98 cents. The drop should be more than 10%.

Gasoline should soon cost less than €1.50 per liter. The price of diesel fuel is already below this level, so after more than a year, we would reach a state where gasoline and diesel are priced at €1-and-a-half.

We keep our fingers crossed for the MOL Group for bold and fair decisions. The others have either already overtaken them or will follow.

It will help in the pressure to reduce inflation, which Slovakia needs very much.

You can find an overview of gasoline and diesel prices without tax and with taxes (consumption tax and VAT) in our application, and all European countries are there:

