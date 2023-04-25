DOCTOR IS CONDEMNED FOR GROPPING AND TRYING TO ABUSE A PATIENT « cde News

COLONEL OVIEDO (Special envoy) The doctor performed a procedure in a completely irregular manner on a patient. As she groped her, she asked him questions regarding her sexual activity.

Prosecutor Gladys Torales de Ovelar, from Coronel Oviedo, represented the Public Ministry in the oral trial against FLG, accused of the punishable act of sexual abuse of inmates.

The man was found guilty and sentenced to serve a 3-year prison sentence.

The data indicates that the victim went to the Coronel Oviedo Regional Hospital with fever and severe headaches, being treated first by a professional from the outpatient clinic, who diagnosed her with a urinary tract infection.

He proceeded to prescribe a closed-loop antibiotic treatment for which he referred her to the adult emergency department for said procedure.

The FLG doctor then approached the patient asking the patient a few questions about the symptoms. Later, she told him that she had swollen glands and that she would have to do a vaginal examination to explode the suspected glands.

The patient hesitated and questioned this procedure, consulting her aunt who was with her at the time, however, she agreed given the supposed seriousness reported by the doctor.

The doctor – to reassure the victim – told her that the procedure would be done in a more private place and made an appointment in front of the hospital operating room, however, he took her to another room, where the companion was not allowed to enter.

Once inside the room, the resident doctor performed a vaginal examination in a totally irregular manner, with abusive behavior while asking questions related to the patient’s intimate and sexual activity, for which the victim demanded that she stop doing such acts , while the doctor continued groping her.

He finally managed to get away from the aggressor, and then file the respective complaint.

The Collegiate Sentencing Court of Coronel Oviedo was made up of judges Luis Ovelar, Lilian Godoy and Fernando Torres.

