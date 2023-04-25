Captured in Boyacá subject accused of sexually assaulting his granddaughters – news

Chaired by the Secretary of Government and Community Action of Boyacá, Anderson Rolando Mendivelso Mejía, the Expanded Departmental Electoral Committee for the provinces of Sugamuxi and La Libertad, was developed at the facilities of the Joaquín González Camargo Integrated Institute, in Sogamoso.

All the authorities responsible for the guarantee of citizen rights participated in that day, regarding the regional elections.

In addition, representatives of political parties and movements were invited, as well as mayors’ offices, registries, ombudsmen and government secretariats of the 17 municipalities of both provinces.

The meeting guarantees that the October 29 Governorate, Assembly, mayoral and council elections are safe, participatory and transparent, said Mendivelso, who added that other conferences such as the one held in Sogamoso will extend to the different regions of the Department because it is interest of the Government, continue building democracy and materialize the citizen’s right to elect and be elected.

In turn, the delegate of the National Registry of Civil Status, Germán Guevara, stressed that, to the extent that teamwork is carried out, the positive results in compliance with the electoral calendar will not be long in coming.

Finally, during the intervention of the Comptroller General of Boyacá, Juan Pablo Camargo Gómez, the official highlighted the importance of decentralizing the pedagogical exercise on the electoral process led by the Departmental Government, “since to the extent that those responsible are clear about the obligations , the process will advance without inconveniences and will optimize the public resources that are going to be invested”.

The meeting was coordinated by the team from the Participation Directorate of the Government and Community Action Secretariat and included delegations from the Ministry of the Interior, the Electoral Observation Mission, the Registrar’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Territorial Comptroller’s Office and Ombudsman’s Office; and with Colombian Migration, Army and National Police, Boyacá Disaster Risk Management.

Source: Government of Boyacá

Related