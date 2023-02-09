Home News So far in 2023, eight cases of kidnapping have been registered in Arauca – news
The departmental government, in an articulated work with the national government, will advance this Friday, February 10, a Unified Command Post for Life -PMUV- to work on alternatives that allow generating actions in the field of security.

At the facilities of the XVIII Brigade of the National Army, Governor (e) Willinton Rodríguez Benavidez and the Secretary of Government and Citizen Security, Edward Pinilla, participated in a meeting coordinated by the Ministry of National Defense with the presence of oil companies, delegates of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Mines and Energy, public forces and local authorities, in search of solutions for the hydrocarbons sector, where companies have had to suspend their operations due to the public order situation.

The sectional president, last week met from the capital of the country with the directors of Parex, SierraCol Energy, the Minister of the Interior Alfonso Prada and the representative to the Chamber Lina María Garrido, to urgently manage a dialogue with the groups to outside the law, which allows progress towards total peace, recovering tranquility in the Araucanian territory.

During the Governor’s speech, it was highlighted that this type of exercise represents a process of decentralization of the National Government towards the territories so that the community feels the institutionality and reiterated that security has not ceased to be provided in the Department.

Among the commitments was the issue of structuring work groups with the communities, strengthening the institutional presence and identifying the most felt needs, to take them to the peace talks that will take place from next Monday, February 13 in Mexico City.

Source: Government of Arauca

