Juanse Solano and Danny Orozco released the single ‘Super star’

With a caravan that toured the main streets of Valledupar, the singer Juanse Solano and his accordion player Danny Orozco released their new single ‘Super star’in which they describe the woman who fell in love with him through the lyrics and melody of the youthful and partying vallenato.

“‘Super star’ is a song that speaks to an elegant, imposing and tall woman, but at the same time she is all terrain, she likes vallenato and is always ready for whatever if she is with the person she likes”, Juanse Solano told EL PILÓN.

The artist thanked the support he received from the Valledupar public that went out to the main avenues to support his new musical objective, to then end the day with a flourish with the live launch in a shopping center in the city.

“We really wanted something nice, but I didn’t imagine that the launch would have so much support. I am very excited, for me it is a dream come true”added the young singer, who also mentioned that this single is part of his new album which he will be presenting in the coming months.

“We are already working on that (record work), soon we will be making public everything that concerns the project “he added.

‘Super star’ is authored by Gustavo Andrés and was released together with a video recorded in a disco that reflects the flirtation of the couple and the birth of a new love. The direction was under the producer Andrés Rolong.

With the presentation of this song, Juanse Solano and Danny Orozco continue working to position themselves as revelation artists of the new generation of vallenato. The song has been available on digital platforms along with its YouTube video since June 30.

This is a verse from ‘Superstar’:

“…Who would have thought that she, besides being a Goddess,

So elegant and whimsical, it would end up being what I was looking for so much

Who would see her, with that famous demeanor,

Of all the most vain, it would end up being everything I dreamed of

Well decomplicate, he loves to drink,

But with me until dawn

He doesn’t say no, for me it’s always yes

And in vallenatico I give it a 10…”

ABOUT JUANSE SOLANO

‘For a little kiss’, ‘Too late’ and ‘Full of feeling’ are some of the songs that are part of Juanse Solano’s repertoirewho began his journey in Vallenato music several years ago, at the hands of young accordion players who, like him, are struggling to gain a place in folklore.

The singer alternates his musical career with studies in Social Communication at the Universidad del Área Andina in Valledupar.

BY: LUCIA MENDOZA NECK / EL PILÓN.

