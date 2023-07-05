here’s who the player sold by Inter to Sassuolo- breaking latest news is

by Salvatore Riggio

Valued by the Emilians at 6 million as part of the Frattesi deal, he dragged Frosinone into Serie A with his 12 goals and 4 assists in the last B championship

He already has experience abroad, in Holland with the Volendam jersey, and is ready to move to Sassuolo for his first adventure in Serie A. Samuele Mulattieri, striker born in 2000 who led Frosinone to promotion to the top flight. And for this he was sought by Sassuolo who valued him at 6 million as part of the exchange that will bring Frattesi to Inter (also another 27 million for the Emilians).

Those who know him say that Samuele doesn’t like being the center of attention. a quiet boy, he plays the piano and, as soon as he returned from Holland, he made Crotone fans fall in love with him with five goals in four games, including two braces against Como and Brescia. But his football story begins just over a thousand kilometers from Crotone. In Arcola, near La Spezia. There his father, Riccardo, has an agricultural and gardening machinery shop. Mulattieri began to kick his first legs at the age of seven, in the Sarzana area of ​​Sarzana, a town not far from where he lived with his family. At that time he also met Zaniolo, who grew up in the Ligurian province like him. Samuele scores in bursts with the rookies: it is said that he scored over 50 goals in just under 20 games. Just enough to get La Spezia’s attention. But Mulattieri is an Inter fan, a passion he shares with the whole family. His father took him several times to see the Nerazzurri at San Siro and like any boy, Samuele was fascinated by the full stadium. And there he also played a tournament between kids from Inter, Milan, Juve, Fiorentina and obviously also Spezia.

He scored for the Nerazzurri, but didn’t exult. Years later, in 2018, the viale Liberazione club decided to bet on him and entrusted him with the keys to the Primavera attack, being repaid in 2019-2020 with 15 goals in 20 matches. From here he goes to Holland, to Volendam, a second division team coached by Win Jonk, a former Inter player. It is here that the boy decides to study piano in his free time. He returns to Italy and goes to Crotone, in Serie B, again on loan. From Calabria he finally arrives at Frosinone: the consecration arrives in Ciociaria: 12 goals and 4 assists drag the Lazio team into Serie A, a championship that for now will play with Sassuolo. Who chose him and not Colombo from Milan. So Inter has burned the competition for Frattesi. And now another important chapter in his career begins for Mulattieri. And who knows if he’ll score again at San Siro against Inter, perhaps this time celebrating.

