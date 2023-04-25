Euroleague Playoffs and Eurocup Semifinals (April 25-28): the program on Eleven Sports

The Euroleague Playoffs and Eurocup Semi-Finals show is ready to take off on Eleven Sports. From Tuesday 25 to Friday 28 April, the main continental club competitions will issue important verdicts.

The quarter-finals of the Euroleague will start on Tuesday 25 with the first games of Monaco-Maccabi Tel Aviv and Real Madrid-Partizan. The blancos, finalists last year and now led by Chus Mateo, will have to overcome the Obradovic obstacle to hit the Final Four in Kaunas. Speaking of Lithuania, on Wednesday it will be the turn of Jasikevicius, coach of Barcelona, ​​who will challenge his past, namely Zalgiris Kaunas where Achille Polonara also plays. Great expectations also for match-1 between the leaders of the regular season, the unstoppable Olympiacos, and Fenerbahçe of coach Itoudis, who after a great start to the season had to sweat until the last minute to detach the pass for the playoffs.

Wednesday also a big appointment with the two semi-finals of the Eurocup starting at 6 pm: Ankara, which eliminated Germani Brescia in the round of 16, will seek success on Ukrainian soil against Prometey Slobozhanske, while from 9 pm the very interesting Spanish derby between Gran Canaria and Joventut Badalona.

Race 1 Euroleague Playoffs on Eleven Sports:

Tuesday 25 April:

8.15 pm – Munich – Maccabi Tel Aviv | Commentary in the original language

20:45 – Real Madrid – Partizan Belgrade | Commentary: Mino Taveri and Fabrizio Frates

Wednesday 26 April:

20:00 – Barcelona – Zalgiris Kaunas | Commentary: Matteo Gandini

20:45 – Olympiakos – Fenerbahçe | Commentary in the original language

Race 2 Euroleague Playoffs on Eleven Sports:

Thursday 27 April:

8.15 pm – Munich – Maccabi Tel Aviv | Commentary: Mirko Fusi

20:45 – Real Madrid – Partizan Belgrade | Commentary in the original language

Friday 28 April:

20:00 – Barcelona – Zalgiris Kaunas | Commentary in the original language

20:30 – Olympiacos – Fenerbahçe | Commentary: Sandro Pugliese

Semifinali Eurocup su Eleven Sports:

Wednesday 26 April:

Ore 18:00 – Prometey Slobozhanske – Turk Telekom Ankara | Telecronaca: Sabino Palermo

Pray 21:00 – Gran Canaria – Joventut Badalona | Telechronaca: Nicolò Photo