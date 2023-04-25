Which devices should not be unplugged

Saving electricity generally makes sense and has become even more urgent due to the current high energy prices. With some devices, however, it can even be counterproductive to completely disconnect them from the power supply.

Lots of unwanted power guzzlers can be hiding in your own household. By identifying these and switching them off, you can save a lot of energy over the course of the year – and not least money. However, there are some devices where this does more harm than good. If you pull the plug on an electronic device, not only the power supply is interrupted. As a rule, it is then completely disconnected from the network so that updates cannot take place or the electronics are permanently impaired. TECHBOOK explains what to look out for.

It depends on the printer

Depending on their type and age, printers can actually be real energy guzzlers. A laser printer, for example, has an output of around 300 to 500 watts. This is because the device first has to heat up after it is switched on. And even in standby mode, such a printer costs a lot over the year. Inkjet printers, on the other hand, use significantly less energy.

With a laser printer, it is definitely worthwhile to completely disconnect it from the power supply to save energy. However, it is important to switch it off properly beforehand. An inkjet, on the other hand, should never be unplugged. With each start, a self-cleaning and a corresponding test is then carried out, which ultimately consumes more – including ink – than simply leaving it connected to the mains.

OLED and smart TVs can be damaged

Televisions can also be real power guzzlers, especially since they still need a lot of energy even in standby mode. While it is safe to unplug LCD devices, this is not the case for televisions with an OLED display. This is due to the technology that is used. With OLED TVs (short for organic light-emitting diode), the individual pixels light up themselves instead of being backlit. This improves the image contrast, among other things, but it also means that the pixels have to regenerate individually with each restart. So if you regularly disconnect the television from the power supply, this puts an enormous strain on the light-emitting diodes, which will suffer long-term damage as a result.

Newer devices, however, are increasingly equipped with appropriate programs that help the diodes to regenerate. Corresponding information can be found via the manufacturer. If your television has such a program, it can be disconnected from the power supply relatively safely, but only if there is a certain period of time between the normal switching off of the device and the final disconnection from the power supply.

You also have to pay special attention to modern smart TVs. These load important software updates at night. If these fail again and again, the restart may take longer and the functionality is impaired.

Be careful with wireless routers and modems

You should also be particularly careful with your home router. It does not damage the router itself if you regularly disconnect it from the power supply. However, there are many factors to consider.

If, for example, the landline telephone also runs over the device, one’s own accessibility is severely restricted when the plug is pulled. In addition, much higher costs can unintentionally arise if devices such as smartphones or tablets then automatically access the Internet via the more expensive LTE instead of via WLAN. Certain services and devices are also dependent on internet access. Smart home products, for example, are particularly affected.

Devices that should be unplugged

In addition to these exceptions, you can of course still save some energy by disconnecting electrical devices from the grid. This is not a problem with game consoles or most chargers and is even recommended! And especially in the area of ​​household appliances, it is comparatively easy to save electricity effectively with just a few measures, for example by unplugging the microwave when it is not in use.