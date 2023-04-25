DAX morning analysis: DAX remains at a distance of 16000

Please also see my video analysis available on YouTube as early as 8am most trading days for more information:

At the start of the week, the DAX remains close to the highs for the year and is constantly redefining them. But the distance between these points is getting smaller and smaller. So yesterday there was another start and a new high, which I remembered the exact Data from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange here as an image:

Technically, this creates a new level of resistance, which we can see very clearly here:

Did Wall Street once again fail to provide impetus?

Looking at Wall Street after the start of the week



Trading on Wall Street is quite exciting if you manage to get involved with the patterns of the past few weeks. Discounts at the start of the day are often bought again and then sometimes converted into plus signs. Ultimately, the indices only move marginally, as yesterday’s prices also show:

This means that the indices will remain in a sideways phase during the reporting season. For the Nasdaq we had shown this in detail in the video:

I hereby update the Dow Jones:

The regional bank “First Republic Bank” was then eagerly awaited after the trading day. The low expectations were initially met there, because the First Republic Bank had been supported by other major banks with deposits in March, but still had high outflows of funds. In the first quarter, these amounted to around 100 billion US dollars. This is how prices reacted in the post-market:

What can be derived for the start of the day in the DAX?

DAX ideas on Tuesday, April 25, 2023



In the medium term, we are still on an upward trend, which is very clearly visible from the lows of the first week of trading:

However, the closely spaced yearly highs here cap the next move which could then lead to 16,000. Exactly these uptrend line is also visible in the perpetual contract, combined with the uptrend from the start of the month, this results in two exciting supports:

The catch levels of the last trading days, which I have noted here in the perpetual contract, offer further support:

This results in a new GAP for the morning. You are welcome to trade with me again and comment on these first movements of today’s trading day. Join the live trading again today from 8.55 a.m.:

Exactly such shown course gaps play an important role again and again.

Appointments on the stock exchange for Tuesday

A look at the others quarterly figures

of the week, which now provide a look at the balance sheets of US companies for the first quarter of 2023, can be found here:

20230423 earnings week

Today, a Microsoft and also Alphabet are the focus of investors after the trading day.

In addition to the quarterly figures, there is also data from a macroeconomic point of view.

The Redbook Index from the USA is published at 2:55 p.m. and the real estate price index at 3:00 p.m.

4pm follows the Consumer Confidence Conference Board and New Home Sales.

All important dates of the day are listed here again:

2023-04-25 Business Dates

In the evening, the CFTC data is due shortly before the Wall Street weekly close.

I got these key points from the economic calendar

taken from this page. I then update these appointments in the daily morning analyses.

With that, I wish us a lot of success in trading in the new week.

Yours Andreas Bernstein

