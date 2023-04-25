Home » Archbishop Gallagher visits Liechtenstein to talk about diplomacy and the Gospel – Vatican News
Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary General of the Vatican’s Department for Relations with States and International Organizations, visited Liechtenstein from 24 to 25 April. After meeting the country’s prime minister and foreign minister, Archbishop Gallagher spoke at the conference on “Diplomacy and the Gospel”. The Archbishop paid a courtesy call on Crown Prince Alois that afternoon, and presided over Mass in Vaduz Cathedral the next day.

(Vatican News Network)Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary General of the Vatican State Council for Relations with States and International Organizations, prayed for a moment in the Chapel of Our Lady of Consolation in Liechtenstein on the morning of April 24, immediately beginning his two-year stay in the European principality. day visit. Archbishop Gallagher’s itinerary was published by the Vatican’s State Council on its Twitter account (Terza Loggia).

On April 24, Archbishop Gallagher met with the Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, Daniel Risch, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sports, Ms. Dominique Hasler. The archbishop then spoke at a conference on the theme “Diplomacy and the Gospel”. The final official event of the day was a courtesy call on Crown Prince Alois von und zu Liechtenstein.

On April 25, the Secretary-General of the Vatican State Council for Relations with States and International Organizations presided over Mass in the cathedral of Vaduz, the capital of the country, before returning to the Vatican.

