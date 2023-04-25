Archbishop Gallagher visits Liechtenstein to talk about diplomacy and the Gospel – Vatican News

Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary General of the Vatican’s Department for Relations with States and International Organizations, visited Liechtenstein from 24 to 25 April. After meeting the country’s prime minister and foreign minister, Archbishop Gallagher spoke at the conference on “Diplomacy and the Gospel”. The Archbishop paid a courtesy call on Crown Prince Alois that afternoon, and presided over Mass in Vaduz Cathedral the next day.

