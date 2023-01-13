The renovation works on the facade are welcome, but the most important work, according to Mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, is yet to come: the removal of architectural barriers.

«This building is a place that has never been accessible», underlines the mayor of the capital, «there has always been an operator ready to answer the calls of the weakest users, however this cannot correspond to the concept of accessibility. In this first excerpt of work we have shared with the Post Office a path that leads both to giving prestige to the building, but which makes it accessible to everyone from the back of the building”. In all likelihood the problem will be solved in the future: «In view of the second stage of the building’s renovation works, we will discuss with the Italian Post and the Superintendency, because we would like a platform lift to be installed next to the main staircase. In fact, I am convinced that accessibility is such when every user can access a building through the main entrance».

The building is one of the hundred buildings involved in the “One hundred facades” project, an initiative designed to encourage the recovery and restoration of the external facades of some of the buildings owned by the company. The restoration work involved the plasterwork of the building and all the elements in stone, metal, wood, the access stairways and the fixtures. For the first time in the history of the building, a nocturnal lighting system has been installed and is already active, which further enhances the geometries and decorative elements. “The restructuring is continuing with the replacement of the old boilers with new and more efficient modular condensing heat generators, which will make it possible to reduce gas consumption and contain the environmental impact”, say the managers of Poste Italiane. “The removal of the two diesel tanks buried in the square of the building and no longer used, the reconstruction of the internal square and other maintenance interventions are also foreseen”.

«This is a beautiful project», highlights the president of the province Roberto Padrin. «We are talking about a “constrained” building and therefore not much could be done. The works were carried out in an optimal way, above all from an aesthetic point of view; we are in one of the most beautiful and evocative places in the city of Belluno. The postal service is a service that we are all fond of, regardless of age, so it is indispensable for our citizens. This must be safeguarded and strengthened where possible. Hence my appeal to look carefully at peripheral areas as mountain territories need to maintain services such as the postal service in places that are difficult to reach”.