Spy software to thwart the increasingly frequent scams to get around expensive bills by stealing gas and electricity. It is the tool with which the vast majority of electricity and gas distribution companies, which in view of the difficult winter are strengthening their team of inspectors, monitor users to intercept the signals that suggest the existence of abusive connections or other tricks to reduce consumption.
See also New outbreak in mainland China spreads to 8 provinces in Inner Mongolia, delayed notification | Confirmed cases | Shanghai | Restaurants