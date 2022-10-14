Home Sports Sofia Amitti Regions Cup twice on the top step with the Lombard team
Sofia Amitti Regions Cup twice on the top step with the Lombard team

Sofia Amitti Regions Cup twice on the top step with the Lombard team

Maurizio Scorbati

13 October 2022

PAVIA

The individual and team tricolor with the Lombardy team and three silver medals in dressage for Sofia Elena Amitti, 11 year old baby Amazon from Corteolona who attends sixth grade at the Canossian of Pavia.

With the green uniform of Lombardy, riding Uncognito Lescouley, Sofia participated in the Dressage Regions Cup, climbing the top step of the single and team podium in San Giovanni in Marignano (Rimini).

Also for Lombardy on Uncognito Lescouley also took part in the Ponyadi in San Zeno, winning a team silver; another silver was then won at the Italian championships held in Cattolica again on Uncognito Lescouley and at the regional ones of Ornago.

«When they told me that I would be part of the Lombardy team, I was excited – says Sofia – the call-up gave me a lot of satisfaction. When I looked at those guys in competition with the uniform of Lombardy, my region, I told myself how much I would have liked to wear that jacket. And the moment they handed it to me, I had tears of joy, I felt charged and anxious, if you are part of a team you have to do well for you and your teammates. Couldn’t go wrong. The team leader and Claudia, my instructor. they encouraged me and so I managed to transform anxiety into determination, with their help and advice I won the most heartfelt victory ». Sofia Amitti is followed by the instructors Claudia Ambiveri and Antonio Sala at the Virtus Equi of Paderno Dugnano. She rides the ponies Uncognito Lescouley (dressage), FS Cascada (dressage) and Demsy Sjordy (jumping). –

