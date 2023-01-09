Listen to the audio version of the article

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, will meet the Commander General of the Guardia di Finanza, General Giuseppe Zafarana, at Palazzo Chigi on Tuesday to take stock and evaluate any possible further counter action speculation on fuel prices. Palazzo Chigi makes it known.

Salvini: tomorrow in CDM we evaluate intervention

A theme, the latter, strongly relaunched by the leader of the League, who presses: «As a government there is a Council of Ministers on Tuesday and we will discuss whether – between war, expensive materials and expensive raw materials – it is the case to intervene and there is money to intervene». Thus the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, to those who asked him if the government was evaluating new measures to control petrol prices. Compared to the high price of petrol, he continued, “I’m happy that there are blanket checks, because even in this case – as in the case of gas and electricity – someone is taking advantage of it, because you can’t pay 1, 70 euros in one city and 2.30 euros in another. It is right to check and verify ».

The difficult return to cutting excise duties

However, it is unlikely that decisions on the subject will be taken in a CDM dedicated to payback in the health sector. And in any case it is unlikely that Prime Minister Meloni will rediscover the excise cut card that Mario Draghi put in place in 2022. First of all, around one billion a month would be needed: and it is money to be found. Not only. In December Meloni decided to focus the limited resources available on containing the electricity bill of families and businesses. A direction of travel that is incompatible with the return to discounts for motorists.

Pump prices for diesel and petrol

As is known, the maneuver decided to further reduce the cut in excise duties on fuel which had contained prices for a few months: in November the discount had already been reduced from 30.5 cents to 18.3 cents (from 1 December). Then it was completely cut from January 1st. Thus the price of petrol suddenly started to rise again in anticipation of incorporating the slight downward adjustments on the fuel network following Wednesday’s drop in international product prices. According to calculations by Quotidiano Energia, the average price of petrol served rose to 1.965 euros on 9 January, while that of diesel rose to 2.023 euros per litre. The national average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.821 euros per liter (1.814 the figure for 5 January), with the various brands ranging between 1.816 and 1.835 euros per liter (no logo 1.819). The average price of diesel self is 1.879 euros per liter (against 1.875).

Urso: unjustifiable increases, let’s protect consumers

With regard to expensive fuel, “we have coordinated a double action to crush speculation,” said the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso in an interview with Corriere della Sera. «Minister Giorgetti with the Guardia di Finanza has the most effective tools – he explained -. As far as I’m concerned, I had already asked Mr. Prices in recent weeks for constant monitoring to create a more efficient control model and immediately highlight any anomaly and any attempt at speculation, as seems to have emerged in some striking and unjustifiable cases these days. Next week I will bring together consumer associations to discuss the most suitable tools».