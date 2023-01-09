Second consecutive defeat for Thiago Motta who, after losing by a narrow margin at the Olimpico, underwent a comeback of Atalanta on the Monday night of the seventeenth day. Buyers e Hojlund overturn the goal of Orsolini, in the presence of an excellent Bologna in the first half but affected by the few rotations to be able to keep the pace high for ninety minutes. However, Motta said he was satisfied with his team’s performance and looked confident about the future:
“We did well in the first half, in general I saw a very balanced match against a good team. I’m happy with my boys’ performance, but we can certainly do better and also compete against opponents like Atalanta. I am calm because I see good things, the team expresses itself well together, manages to play fast when needed, it gives me confidence for the continuation ”, his words after the game.
January 9 – 11.24pm
