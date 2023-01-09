Home World Usa, top secret documents found in an old Biden office
World

Usa, top secret documents found in an old Biden office

by admin
Usa, top secret documents found in an old Biden office

Several classified documents from when Joe Biden was vice president were found by his lawyers in an office he used at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington, when he was an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania (2017-2019). The US media report it.

The discovery dates back to November 2, just before Midterm. On the same day, Biden’s lawyers informed the National Archives, which took possession of the material and informed the Justice Department, which is investigating.

The news creates a lot of embarrassment in the White House because it comes as the Justice Department is investigating the large amount of classified material discovered in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. In Biden’s case, it would be about ten documents that were in a folder together with other unclassified papers and which were immediately returned, but the “forgetfulness” raises more than a few questions.

According to a source of Cbs, would still not contain nuclear secrets. The president’s lawyers discovered them while they were packing documents inside a closed cabinet to free up the office space used by Biden at the time.

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Justice Department on the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden administration documents, including a small number of documents marked as classified,” said Richard Sauber, special counsel. by Biden. “The documents were not subject to any previous request or investigation by the National Archives,” he added, thus contrary to those of Trump.

In the Trump house in Mar-a-Lago, the FBI was also looking for classified documents on nuclear weapons

See also  Japanese media: At the request of the Japanese government, the IMF Japan Economic Report deletes the expression "stop assisting coal and thermal power" jqknews

You may also like

Criticized for loosening border enforcement and leading to...

Cnn, Biden’s secret documents found in a private...

Continuous snowfall and strong cold air in northern...

Nearly 10 million poultry have been culled in...

Russia, Navalny: “Locked up in a penalty cell...

China, in the largest Covid outbreak in the...

Indonesia: 7.6 magnitude earthquake at sea, tsunami warning

Earthquake in Indonesia: tsunami warning goes off

Qatargate, Belgian investigators arriving in Milan. Waiting for...

Spain, body without head and hands found in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy