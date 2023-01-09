Several classified documents from when Joe Biden was vice president were found by his lawyers in an office he used at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington, when he was an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania (2017-2019). The US media report it.

The discovery dates back to November 2, just before Midterm. On the same day, Biden’s lawyers informed the National Archives, which took possession of the material and informed the Justice Department, which is investigating.

The news creates a lot of embarrassment in the White House because it comes as the Justice Department is investigating the large amount of classified material discovered in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. In Biden’s case, it would be about ten documents that were in a folder together with other unclassified papers and which were immediately returned, but the “forgetfulness” raises more than a few questions.

According to a source of Cbs, would still not contain nuclear secrets. The president’s lawyers discovered them while they were packing documents inside a closed cabinet to free up the office space used by Biden at the time.

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Justice Department on the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden administration documents, including a small number of documents marked as classified,” said Richard Sauber, special counsel. by Biden. “The documents were not subject to any previous request or investigation by the National Archives,” he added, thus contrary to those of Trump.